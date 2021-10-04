Local businessman helps kids avoid a knockout

James Galindo loves boxing and he likes to keep young people out of trouble.

The work he does with kids helps them avoid a knockout.

Galindo has three bays in his business, 308 Auto Detailing. But only two of them are devoted to cars.

The other one is outfitted with punching bags and other workout equipment. There, he works with about 15 young people, who gather three days a week.

The program, called Midwest Boxing Gym, is meant to provide a safe haven and a supportive environment for youths and young adults.

Galindo, 40, uses boxing and physical exercise as an “alternative to not use drugs or be on the streets.”

Galindo said he deals “with a lot of troubled youth.”

He tries to teach the young people how to deal with peer pressure and develop a sense of belonging.

As a business owner, he said, you want to teach young people responsibility and encourage them to stick with whatever they’re doing. In his mentorship, he stresses positivity and persistence.

Galindo works with kids — male or female — who are 7 or older. But he welcomes people who are 35 or older.