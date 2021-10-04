Local businessman helps kids avoid a knockout

James Galindo loves boxing and he likes to keep young people out of trouble.
The work he does with kids helps them avoid a knockout.
Galindo has three bays in his business, 308 Auto Detailing. But only two of them are devoted to cars.
The other one is outfitted with punching bags and other workout equipment. There, he works with about 15 young people, who gather three days a week.
The program, called Midwest Boxing Gym, is meant to provide a safe haven and a supportive environment for youths and young adults.
Galindo, 40, uses boxing and physical exercise as an “alternative to not use drugs or be on the streets.”
Galindo said he deals “with a lot of troubled youth.”
He tries to teach the young people how to deal with peer pressure and develop a sense of belonging.
As a business owner, he said, you want to teach young people responsibility and encourage them to stick with whatever they’re doing. In his mentorship, he stresses positivity and persistence.
Galindo works with kids — male or female — who are 7 or older. But he welcomes people who are 35 or older.
The workouts are offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
308 Auto Detailing has been at its current location, 2515 W. Old Lincoln Highway, for two years. Before that, he operated not far away, next to Personal Automotive.
For about four years, Galindo helped the late Frank Rodriguez Jr. at Frank’s Boxing Gym. Rodriguez died in 2019 at the age of 59.
“One of the things that I liked about Frank was that he was a straight shooter,” Galindo said.
Rodriguez would tell young boxers whether they had potential or not.
If a young boxer needed to work on something, they’d work on it “before we can even think about fighting anybody.”
Rodriguez taught Galindo to never put a boxer in the ring if he’s not experienced.
At Midwest Boxing Gym, young boxers are not allowed to spar unless a coach is present. Galindo is assisted by Johnny Torres.
Galindo, who’s lived in Grand Island since 2006, was a boxer himself for 10 years, hanging up the gloves at 17. As a youth, he divided his time between Houston and Scottsbluff.
Boxing, he said, helped keep him out of trouble.
He and his wife, Abigail, have four kids.
Three of the kids are boxers at Midwest Boxing Gym.
The oldest, 20-year-old Isaac, might turn pro next year, his father said.
The other boys are Jose, 14, and Xavier, 12. The family also includes a little girl, Eliana, who’s a year and a half.
Galindo first got to know Rodriguez by taking Isaac to Frank’s Boxing Gym.
Galindo takes his young boxers to about six tournaments a year. Frequent destinations are Wichita, Kan., Greeley, Colo., Denver, Omaha and Scottsbluff. On Oct. 18, the group will compete at Columbus.
Galindo solicits sponsors, whose contributions help pay the electric bills.
People hear about Midwest Boxing Gym through word of mouth. Galindo also does work for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies sometimes tip him off about young people who’d be good for the program.
Galindo can be reached at 308 Auto Detailing at 308-258-3484.