Local COVID-19 vaccine kept at CHI St. Francis

Even though the Central District Health Department has a big say in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the department doesn’t store Pfizer vaccine in its own building.

CDHD has agreements with area hospitals to store the Pfizer vaccine.

CHI St. Francis has two freezers that could handle Pfizer, but is using only one of them for the COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is good for 21 days when kept at negative 60 to 80 Celsius, but lasts only five days at refrigerator temperatures, said Doug Richling, director of the CHI St. Francis pharmacy.

Moderna vaccine is stored in a normal freezer. As long as it’s kept at minus 15 to 25 Celsius, it’s good for 30 days.

As of Thursday, the St. Francis freezer didn’t contain any Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital did have a small amount of Moderna vaccine. That will be administered to some St. Francis employees, who will receive their second round of shots late this month.

Moderna is probably a little easier to work with because of the storage requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But the main thing we’ve tried to do is just to not have any waste,” Richling said.