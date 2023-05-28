Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry is celebrating 2023 award winners during the organization’s annual meeting this weekend in Orlando.

One of those awards is going to Dr. Jessica Meeske who was named th Pediatric Dentist of the Year.

Meeske is a pediatric dentist in Hastings and Grand Island. She is the senior partner of Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska.

Established in 1998, this annual award honors a pediatric dentist who has made significant contributions to the dental profession and the specialty of pediatric dentistry through clinical practice, academics or policy development over the past year. Recipients will also have devoted extensive volunteer leadership service to the dental profession and the specialty. This award is sponsored by NuSmile.

Dr. Meeske is a graduate of Hastings College and the University of Missouri-K.C. College of Dentistry. She completed further training in pediatric dentistry and public health at the University of Iowa, College of Dentistry. Dr. Meeske is board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

She is currently the vice chair of the ADA’s Medicaid Reform Task Force and is the past chair of the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention. She is the president-elect of the Nebraska Dental Association where she has helped to pass more than 15 bills in the Legislature related to access to dental care. She has served in numerous leadership roles with AAPD including past trustee and councils of membership, dental benefits, and government affairs.

Dr. Meeske is part-time faculty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry where she teaches dental students and residents in pediatric dentistry. She has given numerous lectures on children’s oral health issues with specific emphasis on ensuring that all children have affordable access to dental care. She provided testimony to the U.S. House Subcommittee on RAC Audits and Aging for the ADA.

Her awards include the NDA’s 2003 New Dentist of the Year, the ADA’s 2002 Golden Apple New Dentist of the Year, the Nebraska Rural Health Association’s 2002 Health Care Provider of the Year, the University of Missouri, School of Dentistry’s 2003 Young Alumnus of the year.

Her colleagues have elected her into the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists. Dr. Meeske was selected by the UNMC’s Chancellor to receive the Jack G. Elliot Award for Outstanding Service in Health Care to Nebraskans and in 2010 was awarded the Edward Shils Award, a national dental public service award.

Dr. Meeske is active in the Hastings community through her involvement as a past president of Hastings Public Schools School Board and on the Board of Trustees at Hastings College. She and her husband, Todd Pankratz, have two grown children.