Local developer purchases Fonner View Center with an eye to the future

“The location is great,” he said. “You just can’t let an asset sit there like that, where it is positioned, and have all these people go to Fonner Park, go to the State Fair, come to our community and drive up and down South Locust Street and see that. ... The condition of that property reflects very poorly on our community. That was my motivation to get it cleaned up and get it to the point where people will be proud of that area again.”

The manager of Ace Rent to Own, which is staying, said the location is excellent and the store is the furniture chain’s top retailer.

“It is on one of the best corners in town,” O’Connor said. “It is a 40-year-old property. You always have to keep looking at upgrading, repositioning it, and looking for tenants who want to be there.”

Not his first rehab project

O’Connor, who is 73, was hesitant about taking on Fonner View. But he has a track record of remaking and repurposing older properties, such as the Kmart building on Diers Avenue, the old Shopko building and Grand Island Mall.

He had people in the community asking whether he would be interested in renovating the property. When O’Connor didn’t reach out to the past owners, they reached out to him.