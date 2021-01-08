Local firefighters union launching charitable foundation

A new charitable foundation is being launched by the Grand Island firefighters union.
The Grand Island Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation aims to support local efforts and help the community.
“Where firefighters give their time and energy when they’re at work, we’re also conscious of giving of our time when we’re off work, as well,” said Jared Stockwell, IAFF Local 647 communications director. “We want to be able to support local issues, even other foundations, in the city of Grand Island.”
The nonprofit has been registered and will launch this year.
“It’s a charity foundation that we are hoping to become a 501(c)(3) down the road,” Stockwell said. “We’re not quite there yet. We’re in the beginning stages of it.”
The local union supports national efforts, such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Grand Island agencies, such as the Grace Foundation and efforts such as Operation Warm, which provides winter coats to elementary school students.
“This foundation will allow us to expand that reach to help the community of Grand Island in some different ways we’ve not been able to in the past,” Stockwell said.
The new foundation also will help support local firefighters who are struggling with addiction or mental illness, and provide for educational services.
“Those are always the things that are near and dear to our heart,” Stockwell said. “We want people to be safe and comfortable, so that’s something we always want to be mindful of, as well.”
He added, “There’s a lot of things we’re excited about with this, and we’re looking to get our feet underneath us and see what we’re able to do.”
The foundation will raise funds through donations, estate legacies and fundraisers.
“We already raise money for some events and projects we take on, such as Operation Warm,” Stockwell said. “We raise money along with the police union (Nebraska FOP Lodge No. 24), so money can run through that foundation as we collect money for it.”
One effort Stockwell hopes to see started is an annual steak feed.
“Other firefighter unions have done this in this past, and in other parts of the country,” he said.
The foundation will be overseen by the local firefighters union, and not the Grand Island Fire Department, Stockwell explained.
He expects the foundation to start its efforts in the next few months.
“There’s a few more little things we have to finish,” Stockwell said, “but we’re hoping definitely this year to be able to maximize that foundation and continue to support things that make Grand Island better.”
He added, “We’ve been able to impact Grand Island in other ways with our time and energy. This will hopefully be able to offer up some other opportunities.”
Launching a new foundation is exciting, Stockwell said.
“Typically with firefighters, they’re very good about serving on the job and serving in their off-time, and this is another tool to be able to help the people of Grand Island,” he said. “Grand Island’s got a really strong history of amazing nonprofits. This is just another tool to be able to further help people who are in need.”