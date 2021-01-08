Local firefighters union launching charitable foundation

“Those are always the things that are near and dear to our heart,” Stockwell said. “We want people to be safe and comfortable, so that’s something we always want to be mindful of, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added, “There’s a lot of things we’re excited about with this, and we’re looking to get our feet underneath us and see what we’re able to do.”

The foundation will raise funds through donations, estate legacies and fundraisers.

“We already raise money for some events and projects we take on, such as Operation Warm,” Stockwell said. “We raise money along with the police union (Nebraska FOP Lodge No. 24), so money can run through that foundation as we collect money for it.”

One effort Stockwell hopes to see started is an annual steak feed.

“Other firefighter unions have done this in this past, and in other parts of the country,” he said.

The foundation will be overseen by the local firefighters union, and not the Grand Island Fire Department, Stockwell explained.

He expects the foundation to start its efforts in the next few months.