Local first responders drill with National Guard Civil Support Team

Expertise from both the local and state levels came together at a pair of joint exercises in Grand Island this week. Working together were local first responders who are proficient at handling hazardous materials and people from the National Guard trained to deal with weapons of mass destruction.
The Grand Island Fire and Police departments were joined in the exercises by the Nebraska National Guard’s 72nd Civil Support Team, which is based in Lincoln.
One of the exercises took place Tuesday at Hall County Park. The other happened Thursday at the Heartland Events Center.
On Thursday, participants dealt with a scenario in which a suspicious object was found on a catwalk inside the events center. Under the scenario, the device sent a bunch of people to the hospital.
Tuesday’s predicament involved an abandoned trailer at Hall County Park that initially appeared to be a meth lab. The lab presented radiological dangers.
About 20 members of the National Guard’s Civil Support Team from Omaha and Lincoln were on hand Thursday. Also present were a couple of FBI representatives from Omaha and people from Texas, who were evaluating the exercise.
The Civil Support Team hasn’t had to contend much with weapons of mass destruction.
“Fortunately, we haven’t dealt with it very often. But nonetheless, we have to be ready” just in case, said Lt. Col. Scott Henrickson, commander of the team.
Part of the Civil Support Team’s readiness model involves conducting exercises that are evaluated, Henrickson said.
The exercises were “an opportunity for the Civil Support Team to practice working on a scenario like this, in a civilian environment, and how to interface effectively with the local responders,” said Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County.
The work allows local first responders to understand the Civil Support Team’s methods and capabilities “and it helps them learn effectively how to work with local jurisdictions,” Rosenlund said.
The goals, according to a news release, were to establish and refine valuable partnerships between local, state and federal agencies “in responding to incidents involving hazardous material that may overwhelm local resources.”
Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department notes that every state is home to a National Guard Civil Support Team.
Those teams each have the same capabilities and can call upon groups from other states if they need assistance, Elliott said.
The two events were just exercises.
“This is not a final grade by any means,” Henrickson said. But it was a great opportunity for the Civil Support Team to be evaluated, perform its duties and “find some areas that perhaps we need to improve on.”