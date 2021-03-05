Local first responders drill with National Guard Civil Support Team

Expertise from both the local and state levels came together at a pair of joint exercises in Grand Island this week. Working together were local first responders who are proficient at handling hazardous materials and people from the National Guard trained to deal with weapons of mass destruction.

The Grand Island Fire and Police departments were joined in the exercises by the Nebraska National Guard’s 72nd Civil Support Team, which is based in Lincoln.

One of the exercises took place Tuesday at Hall County Park. The other happened Thursday at the Heartland Events Center.

On Thursday, participants dealt with a scenario in which a suspicious object was found on a catwalk inside the events center. Under the scenario, the device sent a bunch of people to the hospital.

Tuesday’s predicament involved an abandoned trailer at Hall County Park that initially appeared to be a meth lab. The lab presented radiological dangers.

About 20 members of the National Guard’s Civil Support Team from Omaha and Lincoln were on hand Thursday. Also present were a couple of FBI representatives from Omaha and people from Texas, who were evaluating the exercise.

The Civil Support Team hasn’t had to contend much with weapons of mass destruction.