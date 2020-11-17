Local Habitat for Humanity needs aluminum cans, competes for $5,000 grant from recycler

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity needs aluminum cans.

The local nonprofit agency is competing for a $5,000 grant from Novelis, a national aluminum recycling company.

Every penny is needed, said Dana Jelinek, the local Habitat executive director.

The cost of building materials, especially lumber, continues to increase.

“In late summer, the National Homebuilders Association calculated that the increased cost for lumber was over 800%,” Jelinek said.

“Last year, with plants having to close down, and then the demand skyrocketing when people were quarantined back in spring, doing home projects, the demand exceeded the supply and the supply chain was severely interrupted.”

This has severely affected the agency’s mission of creating affordable housing for low-income families.

“Some of the lumberyards have had difficulty actually getting product in, so for the last couple of houses we’ve built we’ve had to reconfigure what we’re doing because we couldn’t get the products we needed,” Jelinek said.

For trusses, one plant had to order lumber that was twice as long and needed and cut it to size themselves, she said.