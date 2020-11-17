Local Habitat for Humanity needs aluminum cans, competes for $5,000 grant from recycler

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity needs aluminum cans.
The local nonprofit agency is competing for a $5,000 grant from Novelis, a national aluminum recycling company.
Every penny is needed, said Dana Jelinek, the local Habitat executive director.
The cost of building materials, especially lumber, continues to increase.
“In late summer, the National Homebuilders Association calculated that the increased cost for lumber was over 800%,” Jelinek said.
“Last year, with plants having to close down, and then the demand skyrocketing when people were quarantined back in spring, doing home projects, the demand exceeded the supply and the supply chain was severely interrupted.”
This has severely affected the agency’s mission of creating affordable housing for low-income families.
“Some of the lumberyards have had difficulty actually getting product in, so for the last couple of houses we’ve built we’ve had to reconfigure what we’re doing because we couldn’t get the products we needed,” Jelinek said.
For trusses, one plant had to order lumber that was twice as long and needed and cut it to size themselves, she said.
“The cut version wasn’t available anymore,” Jelinek said. “All the supply houses had gone through all their product.”
Habitat also has had to cancel fundraisers this year due to the pandemic.
“We’re getting a fraction of what we would normally get,” Jelinek said. “It’s a double problem we’re facing.”
One source of revenue for Habitat is recycling donated aluminum cans.
More than $12,000 is generated from recycling cans in any given year, she said.
The agency has been recycling aluminum cans since 2001.
“If you were to put those cans end to end they would stretch from Grand Island past Cuba,” Jelinek said. “It’s quite a number of aluminum cans we’ve recycled over the years.”
Novelis is offering $1,000 grants for the first 54 eligible Habitat affiliates who apply.
“Since I applied right when I got the email, I think we’re probably one of the 54,” Jelinek said.
The agency that recycles the most pounds of cans from November through January will receive a $5,000 grant.
In Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties, there are dropsites at Pump & Pantry locations.
Additionally in Hall County, aluminum cans may be dropped at the Ace Hardware parking lot, 1704 W. Third St.
“A lot of people think their few cans don’t amount to anything,” Jelinek said, “but when your few cans and somebody else’s few cans are put together, it can have a significant impact.”
The need for affordable homes is especially great during the pandemic, she said.
“If you can imagine living in a very small space or having to live with relatives, it’s challenging,” she said. “In the time of coronavirus, it can be really challenging. The spread of the virus is due to a lot of people being in close contact with each other. How do you get away from somebody if you live in one room in somebody else’s house?”
Jelinek added, “That happens with more and more people because of our housing crunch here in Grand Island.”
