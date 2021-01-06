Local pharmacy staff get vaccinated against COVID-19

Anderson said CDHD has not started vaccinating either elderly individuals or educators, but is developing a plan to do so. CDHD expects to start vaccinating people in Tier 4 — which includes mainly hospital staff who do not have direct contact with patients — next week, but it will depend on when the health department receives more vaccine doses.

“We want to move as quickly as we can and I know there is a lot of criticism right now,” she said. “People say, ‘Why are you not moving faster with the vaccine?’ There are so many moving parts and we are the end of the line. When it gets to us, we are ready to use it, but we have to be patient and wait for it to get to us.”

Anderson said CDHD is working to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure more people can receive it.

“The COVID-19 vaccine providers have to apply. If a clinic wants to do that, then they have to make a special application,” she said. “I don’t know who all has applied, but we know there is a back-up at the state level.

“The holdup right now is that the vaccine can only be delivered to places that are COVID-19 vaccine providers. So once that goes through, they’ll get their own supply to use for their own patients. In doing so, that will reduce our workload because they will be able to help us with that.”