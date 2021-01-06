Local pharmacy staff get vaccinated against COVID-19

Mark Miller never expected that he or his employees would be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as early as they did.
Miller, co-owner of U-Save Pharmacy Northwest, 3224 W. 13th St., said he thought he and his employees would have to wait two months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, so when he received a call from the Central District Health Department saying that he and his 15 employees could receive it starting last week, the pharmacy staff was excited and ready to go.
“When they called and said, ‘Let us know in a couple days,’ we had everybody (employees) signed up and ready to go within 48 hours,” he said. “I was excited that the employees all wanted it.”
Miller said 15 of his employees — pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, cashiers and delivery drivers — received the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 20 or 21 at the CDHD office. While some of his employees had “a few questions” about the vaccine, all were eager to get it.
“All of our employees have been on the front line and we have been open every day of the pandemic. So when this opportunity came up, I was grateful and excited that they (CDHD) allowed us to come in (to receive the vaccine),” he said. “My employees are like my family, so it felt good to know that we were able to get them protected from this thing (COVID) more than if they didn’t get the vaccine.”
Miller said he personally received the Moderna vaccine last week and he hopes it is effective in getting rid of COVID-19.
“I am a diabetic, so there are always those complications that could arise if I do get COVID,” he said. “Getting this vaccine will help lower that number and that is exciting and comforting to me.”
Teresa Anderson, health director of the CDHD, said the health department vaccinated employees from nine pharmacies in the Central District the past two weeks. CDHD plans to finish up giving vaccinations to pharmacy personnel this week.
Anderson said pharmacy personnel are in Tier 3 of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan. It stipulates that pharmacists — particularly those who will be providing the COVID-19 vaccines — be first in line to receive the vaccine themselves.
“Pharmacies are part of our critical infrastructure. We’ve got to have folks who can fill prescriptions, can work with people who are sick and can do their part on the pharmacy end,” she said. “At this time, it is important that they all stay as healthy as they can.”
Anderson said anyone in Tier 3 or below who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wishes to receive it should contact CDHD at 308-385-5175.
Plan being developed to vaccinate elderly
Anderson said CDHD has not started vaccinating either elderly individuals or educators, but is developing a plan to do so. CDHD expects to start vaccinating people in Tier 4 — which includes mainly hospital staff who do not have direct contact with patients — next week, but it will depend on when the health department receives more vaccine doses.
“We want to move as quickly as we can and I know there is a lot of criticism right now,” she said. “People say, ‘Why are you not moving faster with the vaccine?’ There are so many moving parts and we are the end of the line. When it gets to us, we are ready to use it, but we have to be patient and wait for it to get to us.”
Anderson said CDHD is working to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure more people can receive it.
“The COVID-19 vaccine providers have to apply. If a clinic wants to do that, then they have to make a special application,” she said. “I don’t know who all has applied, but we know there is a back-up at the state level.
“The holdup right now is that the vaccine can only be delivered to places that are COVID-19 vaccine providers. So once that goes through, they’ll get their own supply to use for their own patients. In doing so, that will reduce our workload because they will be able to help us with that.”
Pharmacy to distribute vaccines
Miller said U-Save has signed up to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine through McKesson in the coming weeks. The pharmacy expects to receive the Moderna vaccine and has a freezer in place to properly store it when it receives it.
“We will announce when we have it. I am sure there will be a lot of fanfare when that is available,” he said. “We will increase our pharmacy staff so that we will have extra people on hand to administer the vaccine.”
Miller said that when U-Save receives the vaccine, people can just show up and “staff will be available at all times” to administer the vaccine. He does not anticipate there being any cost for people to receive the vaccine.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses. According to the CDC, Moderna's second dose is recommended to be given 28 days from the first; Pfizer-BioNTech's second dose should be given 21 days later.