Local pottery artist readying for holiday open house this weekend in Grand Island

“When they come to my open house, people always come and say, ‘What’s new?’ Well, everything’s new because stuff sells. But I know what they mean. They mean: ‘What do you have that’s different?’

“I have a lot of different glazing methods that I learned from a guide this spring. I’ve got some big pieces and twisty things that they haven’t seen before. Of course, a lot of new cat poses and things like that, and some different raccoon pieces I’ve been working with. I have snowmen and little kiddies with Santa hats and I have holiday pieces. And, yes, I have Christmas themed things,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks also teaches in classrooms, libraries and festivals.

“I’m a Nebraska Arts Council artist-in-residence, which means I can go into schools - kindergarten through college - across the state, and work with the kids in different mediums – whatever they’re interested in.”

Fairbanks herself is constantly learning with the coronavirus pandemic giving her some extra time for experimentation and embarking on projects she might not have otherwise been able to work on, including the exploration of different glazes and techniques, including a Japanese method called “Raku.” Fairbanks said it can be more unpredictable than other methods. “You never know how they’re going to turn out.