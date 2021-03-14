Local research facility part of COVID-19 vaccine trials

“But the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the need to include this population in studies,” Haake said.

In 2013, she said, the NIH established a panel of experts who created guidelines for protocols and studies conducted during pregnancy.

“Other groups, such as the FDA and the Task Force on Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women, reinforced the need to include pregnant women in research,” Haake said. “I am excited to partner with Meridian to help fill a gap in medicine not only for pregnant women, but for all women, through clinical research.”

According to Meridian, people who participate in clinical trials are usually paid for study-related time and travel (amounts differ per study). Participants also can receive free study-related care and exams.

Participating in a clinical trial is voluntary, and patients must meet eligibility criteria before they can join a study. Regardless, Meridian encourages all interested patients to ask about the research process and current trials in Grand Island if they’re interested. Even if people never participate, learning about the process can help them understand how new therapies are created.

To learn more about clinical research and studies now open in Grand Island, visit mcrmed.com.