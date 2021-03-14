Local research facility part of COVID-19 vaccine trials

Since March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in community, Meridian Clinical Research in Grand Island has played an important role in helping find a vaccine.
That work paid off as nearly 400 Grand Island residents were part of Phase 3 clinical vaccine trials.
Previously located at 2444 W Faidley Ave., Meridian now has a new standalone site in Grand Island to facilitate more clinical trials.
Meridian Clinical Research, a multi-specialty investigative research network, has opened its new facility, 3537 W. 13th St., Suite 100.
“We’re proud to expand our footprint in Grand Island and bring more clinical research opportunities to Nebraskans,” said Nicole Osborn, founder and CEO of Meridian. “The community has shown tremendous support for research.”
Two physicians in Grand Island have been leading the fight against COVID-19. Osborn said they have helped to shape the future of medicine at Meridian as their vaccine studies have contributed to the success of authorized vaccines.
Osborn said they began their first studies in Grand Island last year just as the pandemic swept across the nation.
“Principal investigators like Dr. Adam Brosz and Dr. Erica Haake and trial participants at sites like ours in Grand Island made it possible to research and develop COVID-19 vaccines that are saving lives right now,” Osborn said. “The new space reflects our commitment to supporting more clinical trials, jobs, and sustainable growth locally.”
Local physicians Brosz and Haake will continue to serve as principal investigators and oversee clinical trials at Meridian.
Last year, Brosz was a leading enroller for a Phase 3 study of one of the vaccines that has been granted emergency use authorization.
Osborn said the work on COVID-19 vaccines will continue at Meridian’s new site in Grand Island.
She said Brosz and Haake are overseeing numerous studies to assess the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in children, teens and pregnant women.
Osborn said all of the studies are held to “incredibly high standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the data will help determine whether the vaccines can be offered to a broader population.”
Dr. Brosz, said that, before a new vaccine or medication can be given to a certain population, the FDA requires evidence that the product is safe and effective.
“That evidence is gathered in clinical trials, and it’s the same for COVID-19 vaccines,” Brosz said. “While several have been authorized for emergency use in general populations, more data must be gathered before they’re made also available to minors, pregnant women, and other sensitive groups.”
Dr. Haake, an OB-GYN at the Grand Island Clinic, said pregnant women traditionally have been excluded from clinical trials of vaccines and medications.
“But the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront the need to include this population in studies,” Haake said.
In 2013, she said, the NIH established a panel of experts who created guidelines for protocols and studies conducted during pregnancy.
“Other groups, such as the FDA and the Task Force on Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women, reinforced the need to include pregnant women in research,” Haake said. “I am excited to partner with Meridian to help fill a gap in medicine not only for pregnant women, but for all women, through clinical research.”
According to Meridian, people who participate in clinical trials are usually paid for study-related time and travel (amounts differ per study). Participants also can receive free study-related care and exams.
Participating in a clinical trial is voluntary, and patients must meet eligibility criteria before they can join a study. Regardless, Meridian encourages all interested patients to ask about the research process and current trials in Grand Island if they’re interested. Even if people never participate, learning about the process can help them understand how new therapies are created.
To learn more about clinical research and studies now open in Grand Island, visit mcrmed.com.
Meridian was founded in Omaha in 1999, and has been longtime leader in vaccine clinical trials. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meridian has enrolled more than 6,000 people into COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including the first patients in Phase 2 and 3 trials in the U.S.
Last year, leaders of the Operation Warp Speed program visited Meridian’s internal medicine site in Savannah, Ga. Visitors included Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser, and Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer, of OWS.
In October, officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hosted a round-table discussion with Meridian leaders to discuss patient recruitment and the research the company has conducted for COVID-19 vaccine trials nationwide.
The company also earned 2020 Vaccine Industry Excellence awards for Best Clinical Trial Site and Best Clinical Trial Network, the latter as the largest member of Platinum Research Network. Meridian’s Grand Island site will continue to support vaccine trials for infectious diseases.