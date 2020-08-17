Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local school districts say many substitute teachers are eager to get back into the classroom.
Wayne Stelk, director of human resources for Grand Island Public Schools, said COVID-19 has not had as much of a negative effect on the number of available substitute teachers as the district initially anticipated. He said a large number of GIPS substitute teachers are retired educators and the district thought these teachers may have found it too risky to substitute teach this school year.
“There were a few substitute teachers — a very small number — who said they wanted to step away until things cooled off a little in Grand Island, but there are not enough yet where we have been unable to fill vacancies,” Stelk said. “The majority of our substitute teachers are still available and still willing to help us out. We are very pleased with that.”
Sharon Placke, business manager at Northwest Public Schools, said the district also is not seeing a large number of substitute teachers opting out of teaching this year.
“We had a couple substitute teachers who said, ‘We are going to wait. We are not going to sub right away,’” she said. “We had a meeting for substitute teachers right before school started and when they came in, we had about 20 who came in and they said they were so excited to get back in the classrooms and sub.”
Stelk said GIPS sent out a survey to substitute teachers prior to the start of the school year asking them if they preferred to substitute teach online, on-site or if they would be willing to do either. With the district implementing Virtual School this school year, he said substitutes are able to teach there.
“We’ve given the substitutes who are also interested in being available for Virtual School the opportunity to participate in some additional professional development,” Stelk said. “We can assign a substitute to a virtual classroom as well. Our teachers have the ability to upload their lesson plans to the substitutes notification system. So the substitute would still have access to the same lesson plans like if they were in the classroom.”
Placke said with Northwest being three days into the school year Monday, the district was “doing OK” with substitute teachers, but expects more may be needed as the school year moves forward.
“Substitutes are hard to find. We never have an overabundance to begin with,” she said. “I think as we move through if teachers are ill, or if their family members are ill, that could make a big impact on trying to find substitutes to come in to cover for the teachers.
“It could be tougher in the spring because of more backup, everything being back to normal or we have more events and stuff. Spring is always hard anyways because you have track, golf and field trips. That (need for more substitute teachers) could be an issue by then.”
Stelk said with activities still in question, teachers not traveling to conferences and not using personal days early in the school year, he expects to schedule substitute teachers more as the school year progresses.
“But right now, we do not have the utilization that we will see later on,” he said.
Placke said Northwest always is in need of substitute teachers and anyone who is interested and qualified may fill out an application on the district’s website, ginorthwest.org.
“If they have a degree in something else or they have a certain number of hours, they can get a local substitute certificate, which means you get a letter from the district that says, yes, they are accepted and they can sub,” she said. “So, even if they do not have a teaching degree, if they have college credit hours or a degree in something else, they can substitute teach.”
