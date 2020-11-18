Local schools see teacher staffing issues with rise in COVID-19 cases

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in central Nebraska, local schools say it is beginning to affect their staffing.
On Tuesday, Grand Island Central Catholic moved its classes to remote learning until Nov. 30 due to staffing issues. Principal Jordan Engle said eight of the school’s staff members and its secretary were out Monday. He said the staffing shortage “hit all at once” and was “hard and fast.”
“It was Sunday night when I was talking my administrative team and we were game-planning for the week,” Engle said. “We were texting each other back and forth and making sure we had our ducks in a row. It just seemed like every five minutes, we had another teacher reaching out to us, saying they were either getting tested for COVID or had tested positive.”
Engle said GICC administrators knew Monday was “going to be a little spotty” in terms of covering classes, but they didn’t know just how bad it would be until they showed up that morning. He said he was in the school’s little theater Monday covering two or three classes as this is the only place in the school where students can sit comfortably and space out.
At this point, Engle said he and his fellow administrators realized this was not viable and that GICC needed to temporarily move to remote learning.
“It happened fast, but we have done so much to prepare for this,” he said. “We have been working on Google Classroom all semester long. My staff and students are trained on it, too. The reason I say we are doing so well is we have seamlessly moved into virtual. The experience that the kids are getting today is thousands of times better than what they were getting in the spring.”
Engle said all but one student logged on to virtual learning Monday morning. He said he is hopeful that GICC will be able to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
GIPS struggling due to more staff absences
Wayne Stelk, director of human resources for Grand Island Public Schools, said the district has seen a steady increase in the number of GIPS staff members absent due to COVID-19. He said there were 26 certified staff members absent due to COVID-19-related issues on Nov. 4. As of Tuesday, that number has jumped to 48.
“So it has gone from 26 to 48 in a little over two weeks,” Stelk said. “That doesn’t mean we have 48 vacancies throughout the whole district; that means we have 48 COVID-related vacancies on top of bereavement leave and all the other normal type of things that occur. On a daily basis, we are ranging anywhere from 95 to 120 vacancies.”
Stelk said the district’s substitute teacher fill rate typically has been about 95%. In the past few days, he said, it has been about 70%.
When teachers are absent, Stelk said, a substitute teacher may fill in, or other teachers or the building principal may have to fill in if a substitute teacher is not found.
“Sometimes, they (principals) will take a class of students and divide them up among other grade levels so they are still getting the same curriculum,” he said. “They may pull a teacher who doesn’t have a full class of students, such as an English Language Learners teacher who is working with a small group of students. That teacher may not be able to serve those students that day as they are covering a classroom because that vacancy is unable to be filled.”
Stelk said other times, GIPS is able to have a paraeducator act as a substitute teacher in the classroom for a day. In other instances, he said, the teacher may be able to teach remotely by Zooming into the classroom if they are quarantined due to COVID-19, but not seriously ill.
When asked whether GIPS could have a situation like GICC where it has to go to a remote learning model, Stelk said “it is very possible” and that the public school district cannot continue at its current rate of staff absenteeism.
Northwest: In-person learning ‘a high priority’
At Northwest Public Schools, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the staff absenteeism rate is “hit-and-miss across the district.”
“I wouldn’t say it is above average for this time of year, but is probably a little more,” he said.
Edwards said these teacher absences are not necessarily due to COVID-19.
“It is kind of hard to tell because it may be the individual staff member, or it may be due to a family member. There are just all sorts of different reasons,” he said.
Edwards said in the event that a teacher is absent, a substitute or another teacher may have to cover the class for the day. Like other school districts across the state, he said Northwest is having more difficulties finding substitute teachers this school year.
Edwards said, at this time, he does not see Northwest having a staffing shortage that would lead to a move to remote learning like GICC. He said it benefits teachers, as well as students, to be in the classroom and that this is “a high priority” for the district.
“I don’t foresee that and, in looking at the governor’s protocol that he released last Friday, his goal is to keep kids in school, in classrooms and participating in activities,” Edwards said. ”We will do what we need to do to keep that going.”
CDHD: Increased number of cases a factor in teacher absences
Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Central District are increasing. Last week, there were 774 new cases — the most since the pandemic began.
“I think this is a consequence of the pandemic and the fact that not everyone (in the public) is wearing a mask, so we are getting more illnesses, including school staff,” she said. “I think what we are going to see is a continued increase in the positivity rate and the number of people who are sick,” Anderson said. “It is pretty much on target that, for the next six weeks, we will continue to see increased numbers of positive cases.”
Anderson said CDHD knows that the schools’ goal is to keep kids in school, but that with the increased number of COVID-19 cases, “that is becoming increasingly difficult.”
“The thing we need to focus on right now is not what happens in the schools, but what happens after school and on weekends,” she said. “We know that many of our cases are coming from friends getting together on weekends and going out without their masks. We can do this in a safer way if we could just get folks to remember to put their mask on when they are going out and to limit the number of people that they are around.”
