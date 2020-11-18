Local schools see teacher staffing issues with rise in COVID-19 cases

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in central Nebraska, local schools say it is beginning to affect their staffing.

On Tuesday, Grand Island Central Catholic moved its classes to remote learning until Nov. 30 due to staffing issues. Principal Jordan Engle said eight of the school’s staff members and its secretary were out Monday. He said the staffing shortage “hit all at once” and was “hard and fast.”

“It was Sunday night when I was talking my administrative team and we were game-planning for the week,” Engle said. “We were texting each other back and forth and making sure we had our ducks in a row. It just seemed like every five minutes, we had another teacher reaching out to us, saying they were either getting tested for COVID or had tested positive.”

Engle said GICC administrators knew Monday was “going to be a little spotty” in terms of covering classes, but they didn’t know just how bad it would be until they showed up that morning. He said he was in the school’s little theater Monday covering two or three classes as this is the only place in the school where students can sit comfortably and space out.

At this point, Engle said he and his fellow administrators realized this was not viable and that GICC needed to temporarily move to remote learning.