Local schools work to keep students safe, warm during cold weather

Fourth-grader Santos Chich said sometimes he and his classmates will just chat with each other during indoor recess.

Feik said the challenge is not being able to have kids go outside and “run around” due to the cold.

“They have so much energy, so I have to find ways for them to get rid of that energy and use it up,” she said. “Then, after lunch, they still have three hours of school left. So I try to involve a lot of movement in the classroom. They will move around the classroom and move their legs a little bit. We try to give them as much movement and activity as possible.”

Chess said Feik will ask her and her classmates to do laps around the classroom, do push-ups, sit-ups and bungees in the classroom to get some form of physical activity during the school day.

“But even as cold as it is, I would rather be outside,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schnitzler said at the beginning of the school year, the school opened its doors at 7:30 a.m. to conduct temperature checks and for students to have free breakfast. As a result, she said parents have adjusted to not dropping their kids off earlier than 7:30 a.m., meaning no kids were left standing outside in the cold this week.