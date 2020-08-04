The COVID-19 clinical research being conducted in Grand Island is part of Operation Warp Speed, the federal program aimed at developing an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of the program, Meridian Clinical Research is conducting Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trials at nine sites nationwide.
Those sites include three in Nebraska — Grand Island, Norfolk and Omaha.
Nebraskans who take part in the Phase 3 studies will be among 30,000 patients nationwide.
Operation Warp Speed officials hope to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January. Announced in May, the program is part of a broader strategy aimed at accelerating the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
The trials will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The trials conducted by Meridian are overseen by the Food and Drug Administration.
The other Meridian study locations are in South Dakota, New York, Georgia, Louisiana and Maryland.
Study participants receive an investigational COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo.
Operation Warp Speed is a partnership between the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense. The components of the DHSS that are involved are the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
Operation Warp Speed engages with private firms and other federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Congress has directed almost $10 billion to the effort through funding that includes the CARES Act.
Meridian, which has a research center in Omaha, is seeking people to take part in the vaccine studies.
The 25-month study is open to those who have not tested positive for COVID-19. Those who complete the study will be paid in the neighborhood of $1,500 to $2,000.
Meridian is looking for three groups of people.
The Grand Island test site is at Grand Island Clinic, 2444 W. Faidley Ave.
Last month, Dr. Adam Brosz of Grand Island Clinic said Meridian is looking for three groups of people.
To volunteer for the research, you have to belong to only one of the population groups.
One consists of people 65 and older who have any medical condition, or none. If you’re 65 or older, you’re a candidate.
Essential workers make up the second category. Those people can be health care workers, people who work at places such as JBS or Hornady, grocery store employees and even city employees who are essential workers, Brosz said.
The last group consists of people 18 to 64 who have chronic medical conditions. The group includes people with diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, heart disease, liver or kidney disease.
You shouldn’t apply if you are 18 to 64 and healthy, you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant or if you are younger than 18.
People do not need health insurance to take part in the study.
If you’re interested, visit mcrmed.com/covid-19-vaccine-study or contact the Meridian call center at 402-934-7563.
