Local Weather Closings

1-25-2021_Gunthers_4_Josh Salmon
Patrick Gunther a teacher at Grand Island Senior High, plays in the snow with his daughter, Camille (right) while lifting up his son Kellen, Monday, outside their home in Palmer.
(Independent/Josh Salmon)
 Josh Salmon

Due to a snowstorm moving through the area, several area schools and businesses have closed for the day.

CLOSINGS

SCHOOLS 

Aurora Public Schools

Broken Bow Public Schools

Burwell Public Schools

Central City Public Schools

Christ Lutheran Elementary School-Juniata

Doniphan-Trumball Public Schools

Elba Public Schools

Giltner Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools

Hastings Public Schools

Heartland Community Schools-Henderson

Heartland Lutheran-Grand Island

Loup County Public Schools-Taylor

Osceola Public Schools

Palmer Public Schools

Silver Lake Public Schools-Roseland

COLLEGES

Central Community College- Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and Holdrege

Hastings College

CHILDCARE FACILITIES

Cathedral Daycare-Grand Island

God Made Me Preschool-Hastings

Platte Valley Children's Academy Child Care Center

St. Paul's Cornerstone Early Learning Center-Grand Island

YWCA Daycare Grand Island

BUSINESSES/OTHERS

Adams County Courts

Afternoon Delight Bowling-Broken Bow

ARS Nebraska-Grand Island, Hastings

Aurora Eyecare Professionals

Builders-Grand Island

Central NE Federal Credit Union-Grand Island

CHI Health St. Francis Clinics-Grand Island

Choice Family Health Care-Grand Island

Crane Public Transit-Grand Island

Custer's Last Stitch Quilt Guild-Broken Bow

Deb's Embroidery-Broken Bow

Eyecare Professionals/Grand Island Optical

Family Medical Center of Hastings

Family Practice of Grand Island

Farm Credit Services of America-Grand Island

First Presbyterian Church-Hastings

First St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Hastings-Closes at noon

Gentle Dental Care-Grand Island

Grand Island YMCA-Closes at noon

Hamilton County Senior Center-NO HOME MEALS DELIVERED

Hanssen Chiropractic Clinic-Grand Island

Harkins Eye Clinic-Grand Island

Hastings City Council-EVENT RESCHEDULED FOR FEB. 1

Hastings Food LLC-Grand Island

Hastings Gymnastics

Johnson Law Office, LLC-Hastings

Merrick County Courthouse-Central City

MFS/York/Stormor-Grand Island-Closes at noon

Nebraska Medicine Internal Medical Associates-Grand Island-Closes at noon

Peace Lutheran Church-Grand Island

Post Office-Broken Bow

Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology-Grand Island

Ryde Transit-Adams County, Hamilton County

St. Leo's-Grand Island

Smoke Shack-Broken Bow

South Central Behavior Services-Hastings

St. Paul Senior Center

T-L Irrigation-Hastings

The Good Life Center-Central City

The Hearing Clinic-Grand Island-Closes at noon

Third City Christian Church-Grand Island

Third City Community Clinic-Grand Island

Trinity Lutheran Church-Grand Island

