Local Weather Closings

Due to a snowstorm moving through the area, several area schools and businesses have closed for the day.
CLOSINGS
SCHOOLS
Aurora Public Schools
Broken Bow Public Schools
Burwell Public Schools
Central City Public Schools
Christ Lutheran Elementary School-Juniata
Doniphan-Trumball Public Schools
Elba Public Schools
Giltner Public Schools
Grand Island Public Schools
Hastings Public Schools
Heartland Community Schools-Henderson
Heartland Lutheran-Grand Island
Loup County Public Schools-Taylor
Osceola Public Schools
Palmer Public Schools
Silver Lake Public Schools-Roseland
COLLEGES
Central Community College- Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and Holdrege
Hastings College
CHILDCARE FACILITIES
Cathedral Daycare-Grand Island
God Made Me Preschool-Hastings
Platte Valley Children's Academy Child Care Center
St. Paul's Cornerstone Early Learning Center-Grand Island
YWCA Daycare Grand Island
BUSINESSES/OTHERS
Adams County Courts
Afternoon Delight Bowling-Broken Bow
ARS Nebraska-Grand Island, Hastings
Aurora Eyecare Professionals
Builders-Grand Island
Central NE Federal Credit Union-Grand Island
CHI Health St. Francis Clinics-Grand Island
Choice Family Health Care-Grand Island
Crane Public Transit-Grand Island
Custer's Last Stitch Quilt Guild-Broken Bow
Deb's Embroidery-Broken Bow
Eyecare Professionals/Grand Island Optical
Family Medical Center of Hastings
Family Practice of Grand Island
Farm Credit Services of America-Grand Island
First Presbyterian Church-Hastings
First St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Hastings-Closes at noon
Gentle Dental Care-Grand Island
Grand Island YMCA-Closes at noon
Hamilton County Senior Center-NO HOME MEALS DELIVERED
Hanssen Chiropractic Clinic-Grand Island
Harkins Eye Clinic-Grand Island
Hastings City Council-EVENT RESCHEDULED FOR FEB. 1
Hastings Food LLC-Grand Island
Hastings Gymnastics
Johnson Law Office, LLC-Hastings
Merrick County Courthouse-Central City
MFS/York/Stormor-Grand Island-Closes at noon
Nebraska Medicine Internal Medical Associates-Grand Island-Closes at noon
Peace Lutheran Church-Grand Island
Post Office-Broken Bow
Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology-Grand Island
Ryde Transit-Adams County, Hamilton County
St. Leo's-Grand Island
Smoke Shack-Broken Bow
South Central Behavior Services-Hastings
St. Paul Senior Center
T-L Irrigation-Hastings
The Good Life Center-Central City
The Hearing Clinic-Grand Island-Closes at noon
Third City Christian Church-Grand Island
Third City Community Clinic-Grand Island
Trinity Lutheran Church-Grand Island