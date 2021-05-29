Location-sharing is a weapon in mother’s arsenal

When mothers check to see their kids’ location on their smartphones, they don’t really care what the kids are doing.
They just want to make sure they’re still alive. If their offspring still is moving around, they don’t have to worry.
It bothers some young adults that their moms always know where they are because of location-sharing on their phones.
They find it “creepy” that their mother knows their location 24 hours a day. Mothers don’t really care what the kid thinks.
My wife, who’s very good with her phone, knows where two of our three kids are at all times.
Our middle child says having his mother know his whereabouts 15 years ago, when he had just moved out of the house, wasn’t ideal.
But her concern was warranted, he says. She had a right to be more worried about him than she does now.
“I care much less at 35 than I would at 17,” Bryan says.
My wife can tell where our daughter is, but she doesn’t learn much. During the height of the pandemic, Brenna didn’t leave her property for months at a time. The only days she ventured outside her building was for the dog’s benefit.
Even when they were teenagers, Bryan and Brenna didn’t really mind that their mother had her eye on them. She was never smothering or intrusive, they say. She never sent them messages asking, “What are you doing?” or “Why are you there?”
Someday, the shoe will be on the other foot.
Bryan says if he and his wife have children, he will “implant a tracker in them from about Day One.”
He’s not above using location-sharing right now.
Every now and then, when Kel is out with her girlfriends, Bryan checks in on her.
“It’s nice to see that she’s not 30 miles away at some Chippendales concert or something,” he says.
Bryan, who gets a lot of fun out of life, even suggests that his mother is living vicariously through him. He often can be found on a boat or a beach, which always sounds good to his mother.
Our oldest son, Benj, usually turns off the tracking devices on his phone.
“I don’t love the idea of anyone knowing where I’m at all the time,” he says.
Still, Kenna has been able to follow him around the globe. His job takes him to some interesting places.
When they got together recently, my wife and my sister talked about surveillance tools. Moms love to discuss tactics and weaponry.
My sister told her about iSharing, a location tracker that works with iPhones.
Because my wife adopted it, she now can tell where I am around the clock.
Maybe I’ll outsmart her smartphone. I’ll just leave my phone at work, and go off and have all sorts of fun on my own.
It wouldn’t fool her for a minute. She knows full well that I never do anything fun, exciting or unexpected.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.