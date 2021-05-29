Location-sharing is a weapon in mother’s arsenal

When mothers check to see their kids’ location on their smartphones, they don’t really care what the kids are doing.

They just want to make sure they’re still alive. If their offspring still is moving around, they don’t have to worry.

It bothers some young adults that their moms always know where they are because of location-sharing on their phones.

They find it “creepy” that their mother knows their location 24 hours a day. Mothers don’t really care what the kid thinks.

My wife, who’s very good with her phone, knows where two of our three kids are at all times.

Our middle child says having his mother know his whereabouts 15 years ago, when he had just moved out of the house, wasn’t ideal.

But her concern was warranted, he says. She had a right to be more worried about him than she does now.

“I care much less at 35 than I would at 17,” Bryan says.

My wife can tell where our daughter is, but she doesn’t learn much. During the height of the pandemic, Brenna didn’t leave her property for months at a time. The only days she ventured outside her building was for the dog’s benefit.