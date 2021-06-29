Locust Street closing Wednesday for courthouse repairs

“We are getting close to the end of the projects. The egress should be finished by the end of next week,” Humphrey told the Hall County Board of Commissioners at its June 22 meeting. “It could be two weeks, depending on weather and other situations beyond our control.”

He advises the following directions for courthouse visitors and employees starting on Wednesday:

The parking lot south of the courthouse will only be available from the south. To walk to the courthouse from the south or the Hall County Attorney Building, employees will have to cross over to the west side of Locust and proceed to the crossing at First Street.

The parking lot west of Locust Street will be accessible from the north from First Street. Traffic exiting the parking lot will only be able to exit to the north toward First Street.

There is room on the city parking ramp and there is no charge if employees want to park on the upper level.

