Locust Street closing Wednesday for courthouse repairs

Starting Wednesday, a portion of Locust Street, off West First Street, will be closed as Hall County does work on Hall County Courthouse.
The segment of Locust Street will be closed for roughly one week, Facilities Director Doone Humphrey said.
Alternatives for drivers include Walnut Street, Wheeler Avenue and Pine Street.
A new fire suppression system is being installed at the courthouse.
Work starting Wednesday will focus on putting in the main water line.
“We’re going to start to tear up the street (Wednesday) to put the cap in, and they’ll start to dig their way to the courthouse,” Humphrey told The Independent.
The project, which started in April, has been going well, he said.
“It’s been going along very smoothly, very few interruptions,” Humphrey said. “We haven’t had any problems.”
He expects the project to be completed in the next two weeks.
Along with the fire suppression system upgrade, work is also being done on the courthouse’s third floor egress to improve public traffic and increase fire safety.
Work is being done by Lacy Construction of Grand Island.
“We are getting close to the end of the projects. The egress should be finished by the end of next week,” Humphrey told the Hall County Board of Commissioners at its June 22 meeting. “It could be two weeks, depending on weather and other situations beyond our control.”
He advises the following directions for courthouse visitors and employees starting on Wednesday:
The parking lot south of the courthouse will only be available from the south. To walk to the courthouse from the south or the Hall County Attorney Building, employees will have to cross over to the west side of Locust and proceed to the crossing at First Street.
The parking lot west of Locust Street will be accessible from the north from First Street. Traffic exiting the parking lot will only be able to exit to the north toward First Street.
There is room on the city parking ramp and there is no charge if employees want to park on the upper level.