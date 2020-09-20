Long lines show demand for food: Cars encircle neighborhood before drive-thru distribution at Messiah Lutheran

Slightly more than 20 volunteers were working hard Saturday afternoon, making sure that people get fed. Elrod’s wife, Janice, is one of the other organizers.

Jill and Jason Vasquez, who go to Third City Christian Church, have been helping with Saturday Suppers for two or three years. “Jim and Jan have made such an amazing ministry. It’s just grown. So we like to support them,” Jill Vasquez said.

Also helping were Jessica and Brent Grummert, their 15-year-old son, Dillon, and a couple of Dillon’s friends. The Grummerts also go to Third City Christian.

“It’s good to be out in the community,” Jessica said. She likes to show her son “how other people live and not to take life for granted.”

Melissa Tolen of New Life Community Church tries to help with Saturday Suppers at least once a month.

Her family had medical problems a while back. “The community really pulled together to help us out,” Tolen said. “This is our way of giving back — being community to others.”

Another volunteer was Nadia Castillo, 18. She’s been coming two or three times a month to help since May. Castillo grew up on the south side of Chicago, poor, so she knows what it’s like to be needy.