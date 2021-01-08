Long-term care facilities contract with pharmacies for vaccinations

Still, “We’re ready to be able to not have to wear masks anymore,” she said.

The residents “want to be able to have their family gatherings again,” she said.

Unfortunately, that’s probably more than two months away, Van Pelt said.

To lessen the loneliness and lack of human contact, each Primrose staffer has been assigned a number of residents to make sure they go out for a walk and get “some socialization” every day, Van Pelt said.

Depending on what phase the state has been in, residents have taken part in small-group activities, keeping space between them.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dolores Kimminau of Hastings was providing music for residents.

In early December, the state allowed family members to be assigned the role of essential caregiver, helping residents carry out some tasks.

Staff members stay positive, but are probably “a little bit tired” of the virus, Van Pelt said. “I’m not going to tell you we’re not tired, because we probably are.”

On the bright side, the pandemic has not hit Primrose hard. The facility has “never really had a big outbreak,” she said.

No Primrose resident has died from the virus, and no resident or staff member has “had more than mild symptoms at this point,” Van Pelt said. “We’ve been very blessed.”

