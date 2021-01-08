Long-term care facilities contract with pharmacies for vaccinations

Most nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities are working directly with pharmacies to give COVID-19 vaccinations to their residents and staff members.
Representatives of Walgreens, CVS and other pharmacies are visiting the retirement facilities to administer the vaccinations. That procedure is taking place “all across Nebraska,” said Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.
CDHD has supplied the Pfizer vaccine to a couple of senior care facilities. But the majority have contracted with pharmacies. Anderson hopes that all nursing homes and long-term care facilities have received at least the first dose within another week or two.
Most residents and half the staff members at Primrose Retirement Communities in Grand Island were vaccinated Wednesday. Walgreens provided the vaccine and a pharmacist to inject the Primrose personnel.
Primrose was “very excited” about getting the vaccine, said Executive Director Tonya Van Pelt.
Van Pelt agrees with a CHI Health official who called the vaccine “hope in a vial.”
The little vials of vaccine are “our hope for the new year, and I think probably most of the country feels that way,” Van Pelt said.
Shelley Naden, director of nursing at Primrose, said some residents were unsure about getting the vaccination. But 60 of the 62 residents wound up getting the shot Wednesday.
The two who declined were hesitant because of health issues they’ve had, Van Pelt said.
If they change their minds, they can get their vaccinations Jan. 27, when second doses are administered and the other half of Primrose staff members will get their initial doses.
On Thursday, the only reaction residents felt was localized pain at the injection site, Van Pelt said.
One of the recipients Wednesday was Joy Haas, 87.
Haas, a longtime Albion resident, gets strong medical advice from members of her family. She has a son and daughter who have doctorates in pharmacy.
Her philosophy during the pandemic has been to “go with the flow.”
The COVID vaccination didn’t hurt Haas. “I’m tough,” she said.
Her husband, Ernie, passed away in 2013. “I truly miss him,” she said. “He was a devoted husband and father.”
Bert Matousek, 88, a resident of Primrose Retirement Communities in Grand Island, was vaccinated against COVID-19. Thursday, Jan.7, 2021 (Inde…
The shot also didn’t bother Bert Matousek, 88.
He and his late wife, Lorraine, always made sure their children were “vaccinated for whatever they needed” when they were small, said Matousek, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1949.
During the pandemic, Primrose residents and their families have been “very positive and upbeat,” Van Pelt said.
Still, “We’re ready to be able to not have to wear masks anymore,” she said.
The residents “want to be able to have their family gatherings again,” she said.
Unfortunately, that’s probably more than two months away, Van Pelt said.
To lessen the loneliness and lack of human contact, each Primrose staffer has been assigned a number of residents to make sure they go out for a walk and get “some socialization” every day, Van Pelt said.
Depending on what phase the state has been in, residents have taken part in small-group activities, keeping space between them.
On Wednesday afternoon, Dolores Kimminau of Hastings was providing music for residents.
In early December, the state allowed family members to be assigned the role of essential caregiver, helping residents carry out some tasks.
Staff members stay positive, but are probably “a little bit tired” of the virus, Van Pelt said. “I’m not going to tell you we’re not tired, because we probably are.”
On the bright side, the pandemic has not hit Primrose hard. The facility has “never really had a big outbreak,” she said.
No Primrose resident has died from the virus, and no resident or staff member has “had more than mild symptoms at this point,” Van Pelt said. “We’ve been very blessed.”