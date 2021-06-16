‘Longest Day’ aims to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease

The “Longest Day” is the day with the most light — the summer solstice on June 20. This week, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

In Grand Island, Primrose Retirement Community residents and staff members will spend Thursday honoring and creating awareness of the more than 6 million people who suffer from the disease to host an Alzheimer’s Awareness concert

The event will run 2:30-4 p.m., and will include music, fellowship, popcorn and punch. With the expected heat and humidity, the concert has been moved inside. Freewill donations will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Primrose is located at 3990 W. Capital Ave. For more information, contact Deb Quick at 308-381-4100.