There are now four candidates vying for the three seats on Doniphan’s village board.
Carla Maurer entered the race in July as a challenger.
“It’s another opportunity to serve our community,” Maurer said.
She is a finance manager at IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings. Previously, she served as an operations manager for Fed-
Ex Ground.
Maurer also serves as Doniphan’s representative on the Hall County Regional Planning Commission.
“It’s been very interesting, getting to know the ins and outs of how the county works, and how they come up with zoning and rezoning,” she said. “When somebody brings something forward, does it fall in the guidelines of that zoning area? Things of that nature.”
Community service is important to Maurer.
She spent 30 years doing accounting for nonprofit agencies.
“I’m active in my church, on the administrative council there,” she said, “and when my kids were in school, I was active in the elementary school’s booster club and high school booster club.”
Maurer has always been interested in further serving her community by running for a seat on the village board.
“It was something in the back of the mind that I wanted to do. It was just when,” she said.
“Now that my kids are grown and on their own, it seemed like the right time.”
She added, “I’ve also had nudging from some people.”
A key interest of Maurer’s is learning more about how the village government works.
Maurer has been involved before, though, in community issues.
“When I was more active in economic development, when we brought the sales tax issue forward, I was one of the people who went around and knocked on doors and let people know what the sales tax was going to do,” she said.
An area of concern for Maurer is the growth and new development taking place in Doniphan.
“I just want to make sure we’re ready to handle it,” she said.
Doniphan is readying for several projects, including new businesses, such as a Dollar General, and land was purchased for a new sewage lagoon, which will help foster new housing.
“Without that lagoon, the village wouldn’t be able to grow, because the old lagoon is at capacity and has been a long time,” Maurer said. “That has hindered some development.”
The new development is good for Doniphan, she said.
“I think the village is ready for it,” Maurer said. “We just need some of those small staple businesses to keep people shopping here in town and bringing in sales tax money, so we can grow in other areas.”
She has limited her campaigning efforts since filing her candidacy paperwork ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.
“It’s not like you see in Grand Island, where people do a lot of signs and door-to-door stuff,” Maurer said. “That hasn’t been a big thing here in the village.”
She said she is ready to be the sole challenger in the village race.
“This position hasn’t always inspired people to run,” Maurer said. “Sometimes, the position has had to be appointed because there haven’t been enough people running. It’s exciting to see a full pool of qualified people.”
She faces incumbent candidates Ryan Nickerson, Jay Hale and Nick Olson in the general election Nov. 3.
