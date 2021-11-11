Longtime Grand Island house on Second Street demolished

A house that has long stood at the corner of West Second and North Lincoln streets came down earlier this week.

The house at 1020 West Second St., stood next to GI Loan Shop, which owns the property. The site will be left vacant for now, but there may be a structure on the land at some point, says owner Dario Beazley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That building could conceivably be an office.

The demolition was done by Dobesh Land Leveling of Grand Island. The business used a Deere 350G excavator to clear the house.

Workers were still on the scene Thursday finishing up. All that’s left of the home is a hole in the ground.