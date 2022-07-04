Longtime Grand Island student manager definitely part of the team

Connor Christensen likes the sense of humor of the athletes he works with. He also appreciates their desire to win.

“They can joke around but once we’re in the game, they’re kind of locked in to what we’re trying to do,” he says.

Christensen is right in there with them.

The 18-year-old, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in May, has been a busy student manager last few years.

Right now, he’s assisting the Home Federal American Legion baseball team for the third year in a row. He’s very comfortable in the Ryder Park dugout, because he’s been manager for the GISH baseball team for four years.

Christensen was also a fixture with the GISH football and basketball teams.

The members of the team think of Christensen as one of them.

“Connor’s a fantastic kid that cares so much about his friends and everybody on the team, and he fits in just like one of the players and one of the guys,” says Kirby Wells, GISH and Home Federal baseball coach.

Christensen is “second to none as a manager and does anything and everything to help out,” Wells said. His work ethic is “great, every single day.”

Christensen likes to come out on the right side of the scoreboard.

“Connor has a deep desire to win, and you can see that in the dugout from the energy that he provides,” Wells said. He is “all-in and all-invested and wants to win just as much as the other guy does.”

Christensen is unusual in that he assisted the GISH football program for five years, “which is incredible dedication,” says head football coach Jeff Tomlin. He can’t remember a student manager being with the football team for more than two years.

Christensen is “just a tremendous young man to be around,” Tomlin said. He was “a part of our team just as much as anybody else, and the team loved him. The kids loved him, and the coaches really appreciated what he did for us, and he was a big part of our program.”

In baseball, Christensen is a student manger. “But he’s also just like one of the players,” Wells says. “He provides so much in the dugout and like I say, at practice he does anything and everything we ask him to. But he’s more than a manager. He’s another one of the players, and that’s the way he’s treated as well.”

Christensen served as a basketball student manger all four years at GISH.

Grand Island athletes don’t often refer to him as Connor.

For reasons even Christensen doesn’t know, many people call him Henry. He’s also been called Con Man.

In addition, “I’ve been called Conrad a couple of times,” he says.

Because so many refer to him as Henry, “Sometimes the teachers don’t know what to call him,” says his mother, Amanda.

Christensen is a good student, graduating with a 3.88 grade point average. He was a four-year academic letter winner.

But he also got an athletic letter in baseball as a freshman, and lettered his senior year in basketball.

Until he was 10, Christensen played city league baseball and soccer.

His back started hurting late in the fourth grade and early in the fifth grade. “I started walking a lot worse,” he said.

“He had a tethered spine. We’re thinking he was born with it,” Amanda said.

When he was in fifth grade, they saw a neurologist in Omaha. At the end of that grade, he had spine surgery.

The doctor said he could keep playing sports, but it might make his back problems worse.

So Christensen decided to be part of the team in another way.

“I’m proud of what he’s done and what he’s accomplished,” his mother said.

Christensen’s favorite sport is baseball.

The part of being a student manager he enjoys most is “probably interacting with the players, being around all of it.”

The toughest job is in football.

He took attendance at weight class, which required him to show up at 6 a.m. three or four days a week during the school year. To do that, he had to get up at 5:30 a.m.

He also helped out during practice. One job involved hauling equipment around. Some of the younger players helped with the heavy lifting.

In addition to the other duties, Christensen shot a lot of video for the football team.

He was “a valuable kid to have around, for sure,” Tomlin said.

His football video work allows players to see plays on the sidelines during games.

During football games, Christensen shot video from the press box. In basketball, he was positioned at the top of the bleachers.

In both sports, he also shot JV games.

In basketball, he sometimes washed practice jerseys and washed and folded game jerseys.

In practice, when coaches kept score during drills, he ran the scoreboard.

In August, Christensen will begin classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he will continue to pursue his interest in sports.

He will major in sports media, and plans to help with the university’s baseball program.

He’s already made contact with UNL’s director of baseball operations.

Christensen has received three scholarships. The biggest is the Susan Buffett Foundation Scholarship. He’s also a recipient of the Louis and Mabel Gerdes Scholarship and the Marie Knickrehm Board of Education Scholarship.

In high school, he put in more than 50 volunteer hours. Some of that time was helping with CCD classes at his church, Blessed Sacrament. He also helped at Husker Harvest Days.

Amanda Christensen’s other child is Abby, 16. They are the grandchildren of Kathy Bohnart and the late Randy Bohnart.

Christensen has been a student manager for quite a while. He started helping the GISH baseball team as a sixth-grader.

In football, he started as an eighth-grader at Walnut Middle School.

Russ Harvey, Walnut’s physical education teacher, got him involved. Harvey is also offensive coordinator for the GISH football team.

Wells is grateful for everything Christensen has done for his program the last four years “and he will be greatly missed. We appreciate everything that he’s done not only for Grand Island Senior High baseball but also Grand Island Legion baseball.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!