On Saturday afternoon, a man delivered a case of toilet paper to LaRaine Kosinski at the north Wendy's, where she works, and demanded $120.63.

Brandon Latimer, posing as a delivery driver, told Kosinski the toilet paper was meant to be delivered to her Saturday, and the payment was supposed to be collected on delivery.

Kosinski knew nothing about it. Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad then showed up, in uniform, to ask if he could help.

Conrad then mentioned there was another delivery for her. Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt appeared from around the corner with a dozen red roses.

"I haven't had flowers like that since my husband passed away," Kosinski said Monday.

The three men caught her off-guard. "I didn't even have my hair made up," she said.

If she'd known about it in advance, Kosinski would have called in sick. "But I never call in sick, so they'd know I was a liar," she said.

Quandt, who came up with the April Fool's idea, likes Kosinski's personality. "She's a really special person," he said.

"She's kind to everybody," Quandt said, adding that an encounter with Kosinski makes a person's day. "She's just the neatest lady."

Kosinski's son, Steven, died March 9 at the age of 57.

"I think we really brought a little sunshine into that woman's life. Glad to see it," said Conrad, who received a big hug from Kosinski and a kiss on his cheek.

Wendy's manager Niki Priest says Kosinski is "a wonderful person — beautiful inside and out. She's a great asset to the store. People love her. She brings customers in."

If Kosinski is not working, some people ask, "Where's LaRaine?"

Kosinski works the counter and the drive-thru. She's also the restaurant's "super dishwasher," Priest said.

Kosinski tries to treat everybody with respect, adding in "a little jolliness."

One customer said he likes to see her "because I put a breath of fresh air into his day."

To a lot of people who see her around town, she's the "Wendy's lady."

Many might remember her from her time at Econofoods and U Save Foods. She was deli manager at those stores for 18 and a half years. She also cleaned homes for 18 years.

She doesn't want her age used in the paper. "I'm old enough to know better, but I'm still young enough to have fun," said Kosinski, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1960.

The people at Wendy's think she's been working there 14 years. But it's more like 18. They also think she's younger than she is.

Kosinski believes working keeps arthritis and dementia at bay. But she's in good health. After six hours on her feet Monday, she wasn't tired at all. She gives a lot of credit to health products, including those made by company called Balance of Nature.

The income helps fund birthday gifts for her eight grandchildren. "A fast $20 is always good for a 5-year-old," she said.

Kosinski grew up on a farm near Farwell. "At the age of 5, I was already milking five cows," she said.

The Guernseys and Jersey cows were friendly. The Holsteins were a whole different story.

The family rented their land from a neighbor. "My folks rented it for $100 a year," she said.

She moved with her family to Grand Island in 1948. Kosinski, whose maiden name was Dymek, can still speak Polish.

She met her husband, Edward, at a dance in St. Paul. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 73. They had been married for almost 52 years.

Kosinski was 5-foot-5 at one time. Now, she stands 4-9.

She won't be working at Wendy's much longer. She gave her notice Monday. Her last day will be April 15.

After that, she plans to work for a business that makes wigs for cancer patients.

It was the second year in a row that Quandt and Conrad collaborated on an April Fool's stunt. They sprung a surprise on a Grand Generation Center employee in 2022.