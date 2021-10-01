Longtime Harvest of Harmony Parade volunteer gives inside look

Vintage fire trucks, Model T’s and Model A’s have cruised the route. It is the Graves’ family, though, that has some of the most unique vehicles involved: a 1928 Chevy and a 1932 Chevy.

“Those are typically the two oldest in the parade,” he said.

Keeping cars like his family’s Chevrolets rolling down the street alongside bands and floats takes organization and backup plans, Graves said.

“If we weren’t there, it would be a mess,” he said.

“Eunice Alexander, for a number of years, was the person that got everything mixed together. The bands come down one street and the floats come down another street. Then they have to put them together and figure out how that works. (Alexander) has to have a backup or two.”

Putting on the event takes a lot of different people with just as many different talents and gifts, Graves said.

“The Corvette Club is very supportive of us. There are people that are working the street so when the bands come up they know which direction to go on and how far apart to stay. There are people that are working at the stadium, when we do the competition at the stadium,” he said.