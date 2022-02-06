Longtime trainer won't be returning to Fonner Park this year

Although new horses are still coming, stalls are still available, Kotulak said.

If Johnson follows the stall rule, “we can make room for him. It just won’t be his barn anymore because that opportunity has since passed.”

Fonner expects more horsemen to arrive in future years. Hence the tighter policy this year.

“We’re trying to run a business here, and we need horses that are going to come race at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said.

Johnson, who’s worked at Fonner Park since he was 16, says there are other ways this could have been handled.

The current thinking at Fonner, he said, is “not what have you done for me.” It’s “what you can do for me now, I guess.”

For all he’s contributed to Fonner Park racing, Johnson feels he deserves some loyalty.

“You shouldn’t have to ask for loyalty,” Johnson said.