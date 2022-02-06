Longtime trainer won't be returning to Fonner Park this year

Fonner Park, in planning for future horse-racing growth, has firmed up its policy regarding the use of stalls, which has alienated one longtime Nebraska trainer.
Marvin Johnson was not pleased to be told he can bring only horses to Fonner Park this year that he will run at this year’s meet.
Fonner officials have given that message to all trainers. But Johnson notes that he has run many horses at the Grand Island track during the years, and paid a lot of Nebraska taxes.
Johnson, who received the message in August, will not compete at Fonner Park this year for the first time since 1974. He feels he is no longer welcome at the Grand Island track. The news was “the biggest punch in the gut” he’s ever had, he says. It “left an awful bitter taste in my mouth.”
Not racing at Fonner Park will prevent him from spending two months with his family that he normally enjoys. Johnson, who lives eight miles from Fonner Park, has children and grandchildren in the area.
Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak says Johnson is not being singled out.
“Marvin Johnson has been racing with us forever. But he is not being treated any differently than what we ask of other horsemen,” Kotulak said.
The rule is not new, Kotulak said. But with a casino and bigger purses on the horizon, Fonner Park wants to get its stalls in order for the future.
In his annual letter to horsemen in the 2022 condition stakes book, Kotulak emphasized that the stall rule will be enforced. Asking trainers to bring only the horses they intend to race is something every racetrack in the world would require, he said.
In spreading the news of the tighter enforcement, Kotulak and racing secretary Doug Schoepf informed Johnson first as a matter of courtesy “because of his long history here at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said.
Johnson was informed six months before the racing meet that “we were just going to start enforcing a rule that had been loosely or not enforced at all,” Kotulak said.
“And then we called other trainers after we spoke with Marvin, and gave them the same message,” Kotulak said.
The message, Kotulak said, was to “please only bring horses here to race at Fonner Park” that you put on your stall application and that you intend to race at Fonner.
Johnson said he won’t come back to Fonner as long as Kotulak is in charge. If it had been his choice, it would have been different, Johnson said.
“We never told him not to come,” Kotulak said “We’re disappointed that he didn’t come.”
Even before Fonner gave away Johnson’s longstanding barn that he had used, Barn N, “he was contacted again to make sure he was really not coming. We didn’t want to give his barn away to someone else if he was coming,” Kotulak said.
Instead of Fonner Park, Johnson will race in Indiana and perhaps other tracks. “Nebraska’s home, and that’s where I’d like to be,” he said.
He’d especially like to be around his family while he’s training. “And I was kind of forced away from them,” said Johnson, who’s a member of the Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
Johnson, 67, didn’t run as many horses as usual last year because of bad weather and tough track conditions. Because of those conditions, he didn’t have as many horses ready to run in February and March. Otherwise, “I’d have had a whole lot more starts,” he said.
“I’ve always run my share there, let’s put it that way, with a little bit of exception for the 46 years I’ve been coming there,” he said by phone from Indiana.
Kotulak’s predecessors “would never have told me something like that,” he said, referring to Al and Bruce Swihart and Hugh Miner.
Johnson feels he was singled out. Several trainers don’t run all of the horses they stable at Fonner, he said.
Johnson understands Kotulak’s thinking.
“But I sure thought I would have been able to do my best and run as many as I could,” assuming the track wasn’t short on stalls, Johnson said.
Johnson could understand the policy if the stalls were going to be full for this year’s meet. But he says there will be open stalls.
“If it was me, I don’t guess I would have been real quick to kick a guy like me out until they needed the stalls,” he said.
In telling him that the rule would be enforced, Johnson says Kotulak told him, “We’re just around the corner from something really good.”
Higher purses, brought about by the casino, are expected to bring more horsemen to Grand Island.
A trainer and his horses are called an outfit. Fonner had a new outfit show up for this year’s meet, which includes a large number of horses. “And we needed a barn for them,” Kotulak said. Barn N was a good option.
“But we still have stall spaces for Marvin Johnson and he’s still welcome to come,” Kotulak said. “He’s never been unwelcome to come. But he must come with the horses on his (stall application) and race those horses.”
Although new horses are still coming, stalls are still available, Kotulak said.
If Johnson follows the stall rule, “we can make room for him. It just won’t be his barn anymore because that opportunity has since passed.”
Fonner expects more horsemen to arrive in future years. Hence the tighter policy this year.
“We’re trying to run a business here, and we need horses that are going to come race at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said.
Johnson, who’s worked at Fonner Park since he was 16, says there are other ways this could have been handled.
The current thinking at Fonner, he said, is “not what have you done for me.” It’s “what you can do for me now, I guess.”
For all he’s contributed to Fonner Park racing, Johnson feels he deserves some loyalty.
“You shouldn’t have to ask for loyalty,” Johnson said.
In his welcome message to horsemen, Kotulak wrote that “I want nothing more than Nebraska thoroughbred horse racing to be able to stand on its own and allow YOU the opportunity to thrive without ever leaving the state. Thank you for being with us in the early days of our goal to return to the good ol’ days — and the better new days to come.”