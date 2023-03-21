Westridge Middle School Principal Brad Wolfe will retire, Grand Island Public Schools announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Wolfe stated: “I’ve decided to retire and spend more time with my family and pursue other interests. I’ve enjoyed connecting with students, families, and staff during my time as an administrator. Even though I will miss the daily interactions a school day brings, I will have lots of memories to take with me for a lifetime!”

Wolfe has plenty of memories to hold onto. He served Westridge for 12 years. Before that, was principal at Newell Elementary School – also for 12 years.

Upon news of Wolfe’s transition from Newell to Westridge, a Newell parent submitted a letter to the editor to the Grand Island Independent saying, in part, “As both a teacher and parent I realize that administrators the caliber of Mr. Wolfe are rare and exceptional, and our school has been extremely fortunate to have him as the principal for the past 12 years.”

In a GIPS release, GIPS interim superintendent Matt Fisher shared that one of his children attended Westridge Middle School while the school was under Wolfe’s leadership.

“(I) always found him to be a kind, caring professional,” Fisher said. “I certainly wish him all the best as he enters this next chapter in his life, but know that his leadership will be missed.”

Per previous Independent reporting, Wolfe was a part-time teacher and part-time interim principal at Blue Hill.

Wolfe was hired as Newell Elementary’s principal in 1999 following the sudden resignation of then-principal Joe Cooke.

Longtime Newell school principal resigns Longtime Grand Island principal Joe Cook has resigned rather than be reassigned as head of two other elementary schools.

Wolfe’s retirement from Westridge will be effective end of 2022-2023 school year. The district stated the hiring process for Wolfe’s replacement is just developing, and will be shared publicly as it moves forward.