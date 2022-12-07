LOOK: Elementary students get new winter coats

A large delegation of Grand Island firefighters and police officers brought warmth to Howard Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Winter coats were delivered to the school as part of the annual Operation Warm program.

Howard students will get 18 to 20 of the coats, with the rest going to other Grand Island elementary schools. This is the 10th year of Operation Warm, which is put together by the local union chapters of Grand Island police officers and firefighters.

Howard staff members keep an eye out for students who are lacking a coat, or may have a broken zipper on the one they wear. Greeters, teachers and other workers stay alert for kids who could use a new coat, said social worker Amy Hanna.

The local first responders carry out the program because "we just see the need here in the community," said GIFD Capt. Justin Ferris.

There's nothing better than watching the response of kids who need a new coat, Ferris said. "They walk in with a sweatshirt or a hoodie or a lightweight coat." Sometimes it might be a kid's first heavy jacket, Ferris said. "It's nice to see their smiles on their faces when they get these new coats."

More than 30 officers and firefighters showed up at Howard. They carried in boxes of coats, helped choose the right ones for students and mingled with the kids.

Seated at one table with the kids was GIPD officer Hank McFarland. Even though he's been a police officer for almost 10 years, it was his first time taking part in the coat delivery.

Firefighter Pat Sheehan, who was interacting with another group of kids, likes Operation Warm. "You see a lot of kids running around without coats," he said.

This year, the local first responders bought 120 coats, which cost about $22 each. Ferris, who's been in charge of the program for nine years, makes sure they order the right sizes for boys and girls alike.

The unions involved are Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24 and the Grand Island Professional Fire Fighters.

A cookoff was held this fall at Prairie Pride, at which firefighters made nine types of chili. That event raised $1,600.

The police union donated $1,000 to the effort this year, Ferris said. Last year, the fundraiser was a steak feed.

In addition, "We try to get donations throughout the year from the public," Ferris said.