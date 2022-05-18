Look Local, Grow Local announces stops for 2022 GO! Passport program

Get ready to GO!

The third annual GO! Passport program kicks off June 1

Look Local, Grow Local, a collaborative effort between the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Grow Grand Island, has announced the following stops for this year’s passport.

-Ashley HomeStore, at 1215 Allen Dr.

-Big Red Treats, at 223 W. Third St.

-Boutique 29eleven, at 213 W. Third St.

-Grand Island Tourism, at 201 W. Third St.

-Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, at 2800 N. Shady Bend Rd.

-Ken’s, at 2208 N. Webb Rd., Unit 1

-Nielsen’s Processing, at 1508 W. North Front St.

-Sayler Screenprinting, at 102 W. Third St.

-Stuhr Bistro, inside Stuhr Museum, at 3133 W. U.S. Highway 34

To join in on the fun, go to any participating business and pick up your passport booklet or download the Grand Island VIBE app to collect stamps on your phone. From there you can start collecting stamps from all 10 businesses.

Once you have received all 10 stamps, bring your booklet or phone to Grand Island Chamber of Commerce at 309 W. Second St. to claim your prize.

Prizes can be collected until Aug. 31. The prize includes a canvas tote bag, window cling to show off your local support, and samples, items, and coupons from area businesses. Participants will also be entered in a grand prize drawing.

For more information about GO! Passport contact Karissa Schmidt at kschmidt@gichamber.com or 308-646-0795, or visit www.gichamber.com/look-local-grow-local.