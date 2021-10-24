Looking at both sides of an issue not always possible

Looking at both sides of an issue usually would be sound advice.
It’s not a bad thing to consider several angles of anything, especially trying to look to see if an opposing viewpoint has some validity to take into consideration.
But while there may be two sides of the same coin, not everything is equal.
For example, if I want to know just how haggard and unprepared I physically look as I prepare to tackle Monday morning, looking at the back side of a mirror doesn’t do me a lick of good. (Although I may take that approach because sometimes ignorance is bliss.)
Forcing an approach to look at both sides of anything has led to some heated opinions in Southlake, Texas, this month.
A recording of a school administrator telling teachers they needed to include opposing views went viral, specifically a quote using the example of books of the Holocaust.
“Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” executive director of curriculum and instruction for Carroll Independent School District Gina Peddy said.
One teacher asked the question that jumps to most people’s mind when they hear that statement: “How do you oppose the Holocaust?”
“Believe me,” Peddy said. “That’s come up.”
So what exactly would be an “opposing” viewpoint to a horrific event in history that was the genocide of around 6 million Jews?
That Holocaust deniers are right and it didn’t happen? That it wasn’t as bad as it seems?
Not surprisingly, the first school board meeting since the recording came out drew plenty of interest and lasted nearly two hours.
According to CNN (and, yes, other sources): “Some teachers were emotional and said they felt unsupported. Others defended the school administrator and said her comment may have been taken out of context.”
School board President Michelle Moore said that teachers were learning about the new Texas Law, House Bill 3979, which has been given the nickname the “critical race theory law” by some. It was passed to try to limit how race-related subjects are taught in public schools.
Even controversial laws that stir up debate are bigger in Texas.
Things are so much more complicated in a world of “fake news” where the phrase “do your research” means find something on the internet that confirms your preexisting belief 100% no matter how shaky the source of that “research.”
The fact that a pig kidney was transplanted into a human successfully for the first time made headlines this week.
But I heard that Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend heard that the recipients of pig kidneys have an incurable desire for bacon as a result. Does this “research” deserve to be its own side of a story?
When politicians tell blatant, obvious lies — and this seems to happen more and more — should those be treated as factual, newsworthy statements?
We’re in an age when many people will only believe one side of a story, no matter what they hear, if it has the smallest bit of a political angle.
That’s a bad thing when we are in an age when science or tragedies like Alec Baldwin shooting and killing a cinematographer on a movie set somehow are given political slants.
Distrust, distrust, distrust....
And that goes back to the Carroll ISD controversy. Some teachers at the board meeting lamented that they are no longer trusted.
“Every day, I treat my students and their families with kindness and respect and allow my students to speak their truth without fear,” teacher Lindsay Garcia said in between tears, according to CNN. “I only wish that same courtesy would be extended to all my fellow educators and me.”
Kindness. Respect. Speaking the truth without fear.
Those were things that used to not have opposing viewpoints.
If only that were still the case.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com