Looking at both sides of an issue not always possible

Looking at both sides of an issue usually would be sound advice.

It’s not a bad thing to consider several angles of anything, especially trying to look to see if an opposing viewpoint has some validity to take into consideration.

But while there may be two sides of the same coin, not everything is equal.

For example, if I want to know just how haggard and unprepared I physically look as I prepare to tackle Monday morning, looking at the back side of a mirror doesn’t do me a lick of good. (Although I may take that approach because sometimes ignorance is bliss.)

Forcing an approach to look at both sides of anything has led to some heated opinions in Southlake, Texas, this month.

A recording of a school administrator telling teachers they needed to include opposing views went viral, specifically a quote using the example of books of the Holocaust.

“Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” executive director of curriculum and instruction for Carroll Independent School District Gina Peddy said.