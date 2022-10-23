Looking at donations for Grand Island mayoral race

In the race for Grand Island mayor, incumbent Roger Steele has spent $99,929.65 on his campaign, while challenger Doug Brown has expended $11,867.93.

In both cases, a large portion of the money consists of the candidate’s own funds or loans made to the campaign.

All figures come from campaign finance information obtained from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Of the $99,975 in support Steele has received, $86,000 of that amount comes from either Steele’s own funds or loans to the campaign. Loans from Steele and his wife, Liana, total $34,000. They have contributed $52,000 of their own funds.

Brown’s campaign has received $11,277.93, which includes $9,277.93 of his own money.

The figures used in this story refer to money received and spent as of Oct. 4.

The donations Brown has received include $500 from Thomas Copeman, $500 from Richard Landell, $500 from Greg Dobesh and $500 from Michael Morledge.

Copeman, who lives in Kitty Hawk, N.C., was Brown’s superior in the Navy. He’s a retired vice admiral.

Brown received smaller donations from Jason Hansen, Matthew Seabock, Greg Richardson, Robyn Splattsoeser, Tina Wieczorek, Paul Nozicka and K.C. Henke.

A candidate is allowed to loan himself up to 50% of total contributions.

Donations made to Steele’s campaign include $500 from Sharon Marshall, $500 from Mike Gloor and Marie de Martinez, $1,000 from Ann Thorndike, $500 from Ray Aguilar, $500 from Vince and Nancy Dowding, $500 from Kay Fowles, $750 from Brian Mustion, $500 from Zachary Zoul, $500 from Chris and Dana Rosacker, $500 from Galen and Anna Stehlik, $500 from Roger and Susan Bullington, $500 from D.J. and Kathy Eihusen, $1,000 from Mrs. C.E. Armstrong, $1,000 from Dan and Lisa Thayer, $500 from Tim Wojcik, $500 from Steve and Charlene Dowding and $450 from Mike Morledge.

The Steele campaign has had $99,929.65 in expenses.

In the most recent reporting period, expenditures include $6,000 to Cornhusker Consulting of Lincoln for campaign management, $2,950 to GI Family Radio for advertising and promotion and $500 to Victory Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, for mailer design.

Brown has spent $11,867.93. His expenditures include $2,493 to The Independent for newspaper ads, including a car show ad and an ad to support men and women in blue; $450 to Red Shoe Entertainment of Cairo for music at the car show; $298.13 to Tally Creative for placards, and $3,718.73 to Vista Print of Waltham, Mass., for custom stickers, car window decals and yard signs and wires.

When you run for office, a candidate owes the voters an excellent campaign, Steele said.

It’s important to let voters know how you stand on the issues, said Steele’s wife, Liana, the campaign treasurer.

As part of his campaign, Steele has been standing on street corners during rush hour, on South Locust, Fourth Street, North Road and Webb Road.

Brown has about 3,000 yard signs. “I’ve got a lot of people out there helping me,” Brown said.

“I think we’ve got a very good grassroots campaign,” he said.

Brown says he has a feeling it’ll be a close race.