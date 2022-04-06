Los Tucanes de Tijuana to perform at Nebraska State Fair

Grammy-award winning, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana (The Toucans of Tijuana) are a Mexican band led by Mario Quintero Lara, specializing in the norteño and corrido style, according to Wikipedia.

The band was formed in Tijuana, Baja California, in 1983. During their career they have received several awards and recognitions, including a Latin Grammy in 2012 for the album 365 días, five Grammy Award nominations, nine Lo Nuestro Awards nominations and multiple BMI Awards for Quintero as a composer.

They are the first norteño music band to obtain an international film award by winning the Un Certain Regard Angel Film award at the Monaco International Film Festival for their participation in the documentary Los ilegales. In 2008, the group received a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and have obtained 34 gold and 30 platinum records.

Last year, the State Fair featured, Los Sebastianes, at an outdoor concert. The concert drew 1,596 people.

On Monday, the State Fair announced the Happy Together Tour will perform at the Older Nebraskans Day at this year’s fair. The Happy Together Tour consists of bands and musicians from the 1960s. The concert will be held at the Heartland Events Center, where they performed last year for the Older Nebraskans Day concert before 4,752 fans.

Concert tickets for all acts will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $31 for general admission and $56 for the pit.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.

