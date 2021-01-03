Losing out on no cat battle II

The start of a new year can easily lead to reflecting back not just upon the past year but also one’s life.
And, after some of that such reflection, I realized I had strayed away from two of the guiding principles of my adult life.
“No Cubs!”
“No cats!”
No Cubs was my self-imposed rule for my fantasy baseball team. The co-owner I partnered with is a smart man in everything except his choice of teams to support.
And, since he is a long-suffering Chicago Cubs fans (this was pre-2016), I hammered home during the draft that we would under no circumstances draft any Cubs players.
That franchise was bound to disappoint, and I didn’t want any guaranteed to slump highly-hyped Cub to hurt our title chances.
That rule would have lessoned as the Cubs reached their recent success, although now that the real-life Cubs seem determined to trade every decent player they have, maybe they have adopted my “No Cubs!” rule.
Drifting away from a “No Cubs!” philosophy doesn’t have a huge impact on my life.
“No cats!” is a different story.
I’m a dog guy. Always have been, always will be.
They are loyal. And they aren’t devious.
Cats? You’ll find them 180 degrees on the other side of those characteristics, if you don’t find them underfoot first just as you approach the top of the basement stairs.
Almost three years ago I waved the white flag and waived my “No cats!” rule to agree to allow the family to adopt a feline.
Since April of 2018 Weasel has been part of the family, and his uneasy truce with me has remained intact.
Now, Weasel and I might find ourselves on the same side of the “No cats!” philosophy.
Just like an older only child whose life is rocked when mom and dad announce and then bring home one bundle of life-altering joy, Weasel has unexpectedly become a big brother.
And he’s not sure about this at all.
Neither am I.
But my youngest child had a friend who needed to find good homes for kittens, and said child wisely asked her mother first.
Somehow by the time I got brought into the conversation, the question “Can we get a kitten?” strangely sounded to my ears exactly like “We are getting a kitten. You can agree and make this easy, or we can do this the hard way.”
So Biscuit became family member No. 6. (Weasel wants me to let everyone know that he considers him family member No. 666.)
He’s an orange and white furball of perpetual energy.
After a few uncertain days while Weasel was acclimating himself to the newcomer, the relationship got better — most of the time.
However, the boys get to playing too rough sometimes and have to be split up. Then Biscuit, being the younger sibling, will zoom and resume things by taking a flying leap at Weasel as soon as possible.
Weasel is not impressed. He’s quickly turning into a grumpy old man at times.
Hmmm ... maybe that’s why we’re getting along better than ever.
But the pro-kitten contingency is finding out how much work the little guy can be, and my “I told you so” face is really getting perfected.
Then he’ll do something really cute and start purring at jet-level decibels.
I guess it’s important to reassess your guiding principles no matter what your age is.
So ...
“No Cubs! (until this rebuild is finished)”
“No more cats than two! (I mean it this time)”
