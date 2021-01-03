Losing out on no cat battle II

They are loyal. And they aren’t devious.

Cats? You’ll find them 180 degrees on the other side of those characteristics, if you don’t find them underfoot first just as you approach the top of the basement stairs.

Almost three years ago I waved the white flag and waived my “No cats!” rule to agree to allow the family to adopt a feline.

Since April of 2018 Weasel has been part of the family, and his uneasy truce with me has remained intact.

Now, Weasel and I might find ourselves on the same side of the “No cats!” philosophy.

Just like an older only child whose life is rocked when mom and dad announce and then bring home one bundle of life-altering joy, Weasel has unexpectedly become a big brother.

And he’s not sure about this at all.

Neither am I.

But my youngest child had a friend who needed to find good homes for kittens, and said child wisely asked her mother first.

Somehow by the time I got brought into the conversation, the question “Can we get a kitten?” strangely sounded to my ears exactly like “We are getting a kitten. You can agree and make this easy, or we can do this the hard way.”