Louisville resident wins first place in State Fair tree bombing contest

Nancy McManis of Louisville is the winner of the tree bombing contest conducted by the Nebraska State Fair.

After more than 40 central Nebraska nonprofits decorated trees along State Fair Boulevard at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the fair invited people throughout the state to decorate trees and enter photos of their creativity. Nebraskans could “bomb a tree” at their homes, businesses, churches or schools across the state.

McManis won first place with her “Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds” entry. She receives two concert tickets, two gate admissions and two meet-and-greet passes for next year’s State Fair.

McManis explained her entry on the official form. “My tree is unique because I adorned the top instead of decorating the bottom. I wrapped the limbs with colorful mesh and topped them off with painted Styrofoam balls and tucked in birdhouses and bird feeders. My front yard tree started as a lovely flowering crab. It was perfect for bird feeders and birdhouses year-round. When we lost our bird sanctuary, we decided not to cut it down totally but trim it up and continue to invite local birds to our yard. I planted honeysuckle vine at the base and it finally bloomed this the third year.”

Nearly 20 entries were submitted statewide.