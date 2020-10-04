Louisville woman wins State Fair ‘Tree’ contest

Nancy McManis of Louisville is the winner the Nebraska State Fair’s statewide “Bomb a Tree” competition with her “Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds” entry.
Nearly 20 entries were submitted. As the top winner, she will receive two concert tickets, two gate admissions and two meet-and-greet passes for a future fair. Two entries from Omaha took second and third place. They each will receive two concert and gate admission tickets.
McManis explained her entry on the official form, “My tree is unique because I adorned the top instead of decorating the bottom. I wrapped the limbs with colorful mesh and topped them off with painted Styrofoam balls and tucked in birdhouses and bird feeders. My front yard tree started as a lovely flowering crab. It was perfect for bird feeders and bird houses year-round. When we lost our bird sanctuary, we decided not to cut it down totally but trim it up and continue to invite local birds to our yard. I planted honeysuckle vine at the base and it finally bloomed this the third year.”
State residents were asked to follow the lead of more than 40 central Nebraska nonprofits that decorated State Fair Boulevard at Fonner Park this summer. Nebraskans could “bomb a tree” at their homes, businesses, churches or schools across the state. Nearly 20 entries were submitted statewide.
“I was enthusiastically surprised that so many people would put countless hours and effort into creating their version of tree bombing,” said Laura Hurley, the State Fair’s director of sponsorships. “For example, many of the entries had light installations which made their entry look different after dark. There were no two entries alike, everything seemed to be very original and very creative. They made beautiful things happen for their neighbors and community to enjoy.”
Hurley said the benefits of the contest were to “provide beauty, fun and community engagement across our great state.”
“We are so grateful many participated and many more enjoyed the fruits of their creativity,” she said. “Thank you for spreading a little more beauty in our great state.”
Hurley said plans for a 2021 contest are in the works and will be announced next year.
Complete results are online at statefair.org (search under contests).
