Louisville woman wins State Fair ‘Tree’ contest

Nancy McManis of Louisville is the winner the Nebraska State Fair’s statewide “Bomb a Tree” competition with her “Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds” entry.

Nearly 20 entries were submitted. As the top winner, she will receive two concert tickets, two gate admissions and two meet-and-greet passes for a future fair. Two entries from Omaha took second and third place. They each will receive two concert and gate admission tickets.

McManis explained her entry on the official form, “My tree is unique because I adorned the top instead of decorating the bottom. I wrapped the limbs with colorful mesh and topped them off with painted Styrofoam balls and tucked in birdhouses and bird feeders. My front yard tree started as a lovely flowering crab. It was perfect for bird feeders and bird houses year-round. When we lost our bird sanctuary, we decided not to cut it down totally but trim it up and continue to invite local birds to our yard. I planted honeysuckle vine at the base and it finally bloomed this the third year.”

State residents were asked to follow the lead of more than 40 central Nebraska nonprofits that decorated State Fair Boulevard at Fonner Park this summer. Nebraskans could “bomb a tree” at their homes, businesses, churches or schools across the state. Nearly 20 entries were submitted statewide.