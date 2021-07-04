Loup City pharmacist Jim Andreesen looking forward to retirement

If Good Life had been the only pharmacy in town, it would have been tougher to retire. He would have looked harder for a successor.

Andreesen lived in Taylor until he was in the seventh grade, when his family moved to Ord. He graduated from Ord High School in 1971.

Andreesen, who lives in Ord, has been a pharmacist for 45 years. After graduating from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he worked in Kearney from 1976 to 1987.

He and his wife, Sara, have two grown children and three grandchildren.

In retirement, he and his wife will do some traveling and see the grandkids, who live in Lincoln and Omaha.

Being a pharmacist is harder than it used to be because prescriptions have to be filled in exact accordance with insurance plans, Andreesen said.

“If you did not dot that ‘i’ or cross that ‘t’ right, they could not only take away your fee, but the whole price of the product,” he said, referring to pharmacy benefit managers.

