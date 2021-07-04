Loup City pharmacist Jim Andreesen looking forward to retirement

LOUP CITY — Pharmacist Jim Andreesen, who closed Good Life Pharmacy in Loup City this past week, is looking forward to his retirement.
“Oh, yeah. I’m excited to retire,” Andreesen said. “Yup. I’m ready to go.”
For 24 years, he has operated the pharmacy inside Joe’s Market in downtown Loup City.
Andreesen and Angie Svoboda of Ord were the owners of Good Life Health Services, which had three locations until the closing of the Loup City branch. Svoboda, a pharmacist, will continue to own the Ord and Albion locations.
Andreesen, who will turn 68 on July 15, will work part time on a limited basis at the Ord and Albion pharmacies.
What he has enjoyed most about his job has been interacting with customers and the medical community.
“It’s just mainly relationships with people,” he said.
In addition to Andreesen, the business also employed a pharmacy tech.
The pharmacy rented the space from Joe’s Market.
Good Life in Loup City is closing because Andreesen couldn’t find another pharmacist to operate or buy the practice.
He is grateful, though, that the people of Loup City still have a pharmacy, called the Loup City Rx Shoppe.
If Good Life had been the only pharmacy in town, it would have been tougher to retire. He would have looked harder for a successor.
Andreesen lived in Taylor until he was in the seventh grade, when his family moved to Ord. He graduated from Ord High School in 1971.
Andreesen, who lives in Ord, has been a pharmacist for 45 years. After graduating from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he worked in Kearney from 1976 to 1987.
He and his wife, Sara, have two grown children and three grandchildren.
In retirement, he and his wife will do some traveling and see the grandkids, who live in Lincoln and Omaha.
Being a pharmacist is harder than it used to be because prescriptions have to be filled in exact accordance with insurance plans, Andreesen said.
“If you did not dot that ‘i’ or cross that ‘t’ right, they could not only take away your fee, but the whole price of the product,” he said, referring to pharmacy benefit managers.