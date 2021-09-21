Loup City school board recall efforts fall short

On the form, Ericson made note that board meeting actions are taken “during (public) open meetings” and “all stakeholders’ concerns and opinions are considered.” She also contended there have been spending cuts since 2018.

In his recall petition form response, Klein stated considering both district resources and educational excellence are a “difficult balancing act. Somebody is always unhappy.”

Lewandowski, in her response, pointed out she has been a member of the LCPS Board of Education for seven years. “Elections are the democratic way to handle disagreements, not recalls,” she said in the petition’s statement of defense.

Roseann Wilson is principal circulator listed on the petition for Klein’s recall, turned in on May 10. She also filed against LCPS board member Erick Kowalski. That filing received no petition sheets. Cheri Kowalski is named principal circulator on Ericson and Lewandowski’s petitions. Cheri Kowalski and Eric Kowalski are distantly related.

Loup City Public School Superindendent Dean Tickle, who is in his first year with the district, said he is ready to move forward — and others seem to be, too.

“I think there’s a lot of hope that we can mend some of the differences and move forward and do a great job for our kids.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

