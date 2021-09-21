Loup City school board recall efforts fall short

LOUP CITY — Efforts to recall three members of the Loup City Public Schools Board of Education fell short as a result of Sept. 14 mail-in votes.
Board President Cindy Ericson, vice president Wayne Klein and treasurer Jamie Lewandowski were on the recall ballot. The recall did not pass, though Klein’s election result had the narrowest margin. Klein received 405 votes in favor of his being recalled, while 464 people elected against a recall.
Ericson’s recall also fell short, 366 people voting to recall her and 503 voting against.
Lewandowski received 329 “yes” votes and 538 “no,” saving her from recall.
Out of 1,502 registered voters in Loup City Public School’s district, 870 ballots were received for a 57.92% voter turnout.
According to past school board meeting minutes, in Loup City Board of Education meetings stretching back several months constituents have voiced concern over board policy 2009: Public Participation at Board Meetings.
The three recall petitions’ reasons included verbiage concerning transparency, spending, “perpetuation of misinformation.”
Two recall petitions (Klein and Lewandowski’s) also contained accusations of “publicly (disparaging) private stakeholders and their local businesses with dishonest and defamatory comments.”
On the form, Ericson made note that board meeting actions are taken “during (public) open meetings” and “all stakeholders’ concerns and opinions are considered.” She also contended there have been spending cuts since 2018.
In his recall petition form response, Klein stated considering both district resources and educational excellence are a “difficult balancing act. Somebody is always unhappy.”
Lewandowski, in her response, pointed out she has been a member of the LCPS Board of Education for seven years. “Elections are the democratic way to handle disagreements, not recalls,” she said in the petition’s statement of defense.
Roseann Wilson is principal circulator listed on the petition for Klein’s recall, turned in on May 10. She also filed against LCPS board member Erick Kowalski. That filing received no petition sheets. Cheri Kowalski is named principal circulator on Ericson and Lewandowski’s petitions. Cheri Kowalski and Eric Kowalski are distantly related.
Loup City Public School Superindendent Dean Tickle, who is in his first year with the district, said he is ready to move forward — and others seem to be, too.
“I think there’s a lot of hope that we can mend some of the differences and move forward and do a great job for our kids.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.