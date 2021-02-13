Love in full bloom: Time to think about a Valentine’s Day gift

Some men don’t have to think very hard about what to buy their sweethearts for Valentine’s Day.

“A lot of them actually know what they want. I think their wives tell them what they want,” said Thad Nobles of Williams Flower Co. and Greenhouse.

Teresa’s Floral and Gift in St. Paul has a large cooler full of flowers. Male customers take a quick look at what’s inside.

“They just look at the cooler, pick and go,” owner Teresa Martinsen said.

This week, about 70% of customers at Roses For You in Grand Island are men.

“It’s a man’s holiday,” Martinsen said.

At Snow’s Floral, customers are buying roses, mixed arrangements, candy, balloons and stuffed animals, said Dena Sullivan.

At Teresa’s, “It’s roses, roses and more roses,” Martinsen said.

A lot of people choose red because it represents love, Nobles said.

The flowers come to frigid Nebraska from Central America, South America, California and Florida.

Last week, Roses for You received 8,000 red roses, 2,000 roses in different colors and 2,500 carnations.