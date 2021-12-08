Love, laughter, lots of Christmas sweaters in Grand Island Little Theatre's Christmas satire

At the beginning of the new Grand Island Little Theatre comedy, six men and women are not in relationships.
They will, however, soon fall in love, in very predictable ways. That’s because the show is a spoof of Hallmark’s Christmas movies.
Brendan Nierman, one of the cast members in “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” calls the play “zany.” Another actor, Jeremy Johnson, says the show is “a little ridiculous, but in a good way.”
The play, which opens tonight, satirizes the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas films.
“It is designed to be tongue-in-cheek all the way, “ say Jim Truell, one of the directors. “And we’ve directed the actors to try to act as over-the-top as possible, making it look as schmaltzy as you can.”
Almost all of the actors wear colorful Christmas sweaters — some ugly, some traditional. So “there’s going to be lots of Christmas on the stage,” Truell said.
You can be assured that people will fall in love.
Kitt Collins plays a romance writer named Joy. At the beginning of the show, her character suffers from writer’s block. “And it turns out that my writer’s block is all related to the block in my heart,” she says. You can be sure that her heart will be unblocked.
One character does not fall in love.
Coree Sattley plays a sassy redhead who is everyone’s best friend. She supports the female characters and offers advice.
In one scene, she says, “I’m the sassy friend. I’m not bound by laws of space or time.”
That character, Sattley says, is an essential part of every romantic comedy.
“The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” was written by Don Zolidis.
Before taking on the Christmas comedy, Truell sat down to read the script “and I just burst out laughing,” he said.
The experience was the same for everyone in the cast.
“It is just so funny,” Truell said.
The show, which has a cast of 17, runs a little more than an hour and a half. The company expects that, taking into account the audience reactions, “it’ll take closer to two hours,” Truell said.
Jay Wren points out that the six couples fall in love at Christmas time.
Wren admits that he’s a fan of Hallmark movies. “ I’m a sappy, romantic kind of guy.”
Johnson plays the villain.
“There’s always got to be a bad guy in a Hallmark movie,” he says.
What kind of guy is his character? “He is a big-city businessman who is only looking for the almighty dollar” and doesn’t care about family, Johnson said. “He wants to build something in place of the inn.”
An inn that’s in jeopardy? That’s another hallmark of a Hallmark movie.
Jana Thompson and Christina Foust, the two narrators, communicate with the audience and “keep the show moving,” Foust said.
They rings bells to cue audible responses. In the first act, audience members are supposed to say “awww.” In the second act, they’re encouraged to react with gasps.
Collins says the play is hilarious.
“Even people who aren’t big on Hallmark movies will appreciate the show,” she said. “It’s kind of celebrating Hallmark movies but also kind of making fun of Hallmark movies.”
Sattley says the show would be “a fun date night” or “just a light-hearted holiday evening.”
“I think it would be really nice to support Grand Island Little Theatre,” said Lori Moss. “I often tell people it’s a hidden gem in town that people are not aware of.”
Once people start showing up, they’ll get in a habit, she said.
Other cast members are Phyllis Haverkamp, Laura Gregory, Keith Smith, Jody Powers, Kathleen Ryan, Zadin Haack, Ellen Bartlett, Jeffrey Ferreri, Barry Carlson, Amy Harris, Ty Havranek and Curtis Fogg.
The other director is Elena Garcia. Jeannee Mueller Fossberg produces the show.
At each performance, prizes will be given to audience members with the best Christmas outfits. Also, don’t be surprised if Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance.