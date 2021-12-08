Love, laughter, lots of Christmas sweaters in Grand Island Little Theatre's Christmas satire

At the beginning of the new Grand Island Little Theatre comedy, six men and women are not in relationships.

They will, however, soon fall in love, in very predictable ways. That’s because the show is a spoof of Hallmark’s Christmas movies.

Brendan Nierman, one of the cast members in “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” calls the play “zany.” Another actor, Jeremy Johnson, says the show is “a little ridiculous, but in a good way.”

The play, which opens tonight, satirizes the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas films.

“It is designed to be tongue-in-cheek all the way, “ say Jim Truell, one of the directors. “And we’ve directed the actors to try to act as over-the-top as possible, making it look as schmaltzy as you can.”

Almost all of the actors wear colorful Christmas sweaters — some ugly, some traditional. So “there’s going to be lots of Christmas on the stage,” Truell said.

You can be assured that people will fall in love.