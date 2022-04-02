LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, seized from Oregon man during Shelton traffic stop

An Oregon man was arrested Thursday morning on Highway 30 in Shelton for allegedly carrying numerous types of drugs in his minivan.

The driver was identified as Kelly Scheel, 48, of Salem, Ore.

At about 11:45 a.m., a Nebraska State trooper observed a Chevrolet minivan speeding on Highway 30 in Shelton, a NSP release said. During the traffic stop, a state patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded 61 pounds of marijuana, more than 750 THC vape cartridges, more than 100 syringes of suspected ketamine, two pounds of marijuana wax, 24 dosage units of LSD, more than 380 packages of THC edibles, and smaller amounts of cocaine, ketamine, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms and chocolate bars, amphetamine, unknown pills and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Scheel was arrested for several drug offenses. As of Friday, he remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.