Lt. Gov. Foley, local senators speak at Grand Island pro-life event

Will Roe v. Wade be overturned in June?

Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Matt Hilgers believes it will be.

At a Tri-Cities Pro-Life Legislative Coffee event held Saturday at Grand Island’s Riverside Golf Club, Hilgers was joined by representatives from Nebraska Right To Life and Nebraska Catholic Conference, as well as Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and four state senators, Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil.

Sen. Hilgers of Lincoln advocated for LB933, which is the Human Life Protection Act. A priority legislation for Hilgers, he called it “a trigger bill.

“The Nebraska Legislature in its lack of wisdom, after Roe v. Wade was incorrectly issued in the early ‘70s, decided to strip out all of the statutory language that previously had existed, having a prohibition on abortion,” he said.

Some prohibitions have since been put in place, such as a dismemberment abortion ban and a fetal pain bill, Hilgers said.

LB933, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, would set in place prohibitions in the state to prevent abortions.

“If Roe falls, and we all hope and pray that this June the (U.S.) Supreme Court will finally rectify what is, in my opinion, such a grievous error, if it falls, Nebraska won’t have the prohibitions we all expect we should have,” Hilgers said. “It’s shocking to a lot of people when they hear, when I talk to them, that, if Roe falls, we will not have the prohibitions in place to stop abortions in Nebraska.”

Two other anti-abortion bills are being considered by the Nebraska Legislature:

LB781, the Heartbeat Act, was introduced by Julie Slama of southeast Nebraska, and LB1086, the Chemical Abortion Safety Protocol Act, was introduced by Suzanne Geist of Lancaster County.

Foley, who spoke at the event, said theirs is a fight that can be won, but it is going to take determination and teamwork.

“If you look at this in a short-term political perspective, it’s late in the game and we’re losing three to nothing,” Foley said. “The abortion lobbyists installed their dream president in the White House. He’s doing everything he can possibly do to kill unborn children.”

Foley said supporters need to “stop apologizing for being pro-life.”

“There’s no reason to apologize for this. We’re a pro-life country, and we’re going to stand up for that way of life,” he said.

Aguilar voiced his support at Saturday’s event.

“I’m here because, many years ago, my parents made the choice of life,” he said. “Each one of us is the product of our stories we have to tell. We all have hopes and dreams, goals and ambitions. We all have our triumphs and our disappointments.”

He added, “All of these dreams, ideas and actions are due to someone making a choice for life.”

Lowe said women should really be leading pro-life efforts in the Legislature, such as Slama, Geist and state Sen. Joni Albrecht of northeast Nebraska.

“They bring our heavy load with pro-life bills and we support them,” he said. “It should be a woman who brings these bills, to fight those women who are pro-abortion. We support them wholly, all of us here.”

Halloran offered a reason why men don’t sponsor such pro-life bills in the Legislature.

“The reason isn’t that we don’t care and don’t want to address the bill in front of a committee,” he said. “We maybe should just buck up and defend ourselves. As men, we should be involved in this. But the debate on the floor is where men would be beat up intensively because what do we know about it? We don’t carry the baby.”

He added, “We thank our lady senators who have sponsored bills. They’re very brave women and we’ve fallen behind them in heavy support.”

