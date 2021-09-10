Lt. Gov. Foley presents Aurora with Certified Community award

Aurora received a Certified Community award Tuesday from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presented the award to Kelsey Bergen, Aurora Economic Development Corp. executive director, at the Hamilton County Courthouse Bandstand.
Bergen attributed Aurora EDC’s success to its partnerships among businesses and community leaders.
This includes Aurora Housing Development Corp., which received a $2 million housing grant this year; city of Aurora, for its wastewater treatment plant, which will aid in future development; and Hamilton County officials for zoning that will help foster greater growth.
“Really, economic development, while I work in that industry, it’s a group effort, thanks to all of our partnerships,” Bergen said. “Thank you for all that you do to contribute to this.”
Foley, presenting the award, explained that he has just returned from a trade mission in Paris.
“Why Paris? There are some big bioscience companies in France and, of course, Nebraska itself has some significant bioscience players, as well,” he said. “These companies often use a lot of corn, they extract the amino acids from corn, so we’re trying to build some collaboration with those companies in France and our companies here.”
Appealing to such enterprises abroad are Nebraska’s quality of life and the quality of its workforce, Foley said.
“That’s really what Aurora is all about,” he said. “We’ve got a can-do attitude for business.”
Important to these efforts is retaining central and western Nebraska’s population, Foley said.
During the last century, Nebraska’s population has been moving from the west to the east.
Now, more than half of the state’s population is in three counties: Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.
“What about all the rest of our communities?” Foley said. “Sadly, some of them out west are really struggling to stay alive. Aurora is going to be one of those exceptions.”
He added, “Aurora is the model for what we want other communities across the state to look to for their own economic development efforts.”
Aurora Mayor Marlin Seeman called the day a celebration of “the time when we recognize the commitment of a long time in the past, projecting into the future.”
This includes Aurora’s housing, business and farming efforts.
“We’re excited about everything that happens in Aurora and in the county,” he said. “The future is what we’re excited about. We’re proud of what we do as a city and we’re proud of what our agriculture does.”
The Economic Development Certified Community Program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats, certifies communities that display economic development preparedness and a desire for growth, according to the NDED website.
Each applicant community is evaluated on program standards related to their community’s organization, community identified targets and/or markets, community infrastructure, local financing and business assistance, and existing sites and/or building information.
Only 40 communities in Nebraska have the designation.