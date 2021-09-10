Lt. Gov. Foley presents Aurora with Certified Community award

Appealing to such enterprises abroad are Nebraska’s quality of life and the quality of its workforce, Foley said.

“That’s really what Aurora is all about,” he said. “We’ve got a can-do attitude for business.”

Important to these efforts is retaining central and western Nebraska’s population, Foley said.

During the last century, Nebraska’s population has been moving from the west to the east.

Now, more than half of the state’s population is in three counties: Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy.

“What about all the rest of our communities?” Foley said. “Sadly, some of them out west are really struggling to stay alive. Aurora is going to be one of those exceptions.”

He added, “Aurora is the model for what we want other communities across the state to look to for their own economic development efforts.”

Aurora Mayor Marlin Seeman called the day a celebration of “the time when we recognize the commitment of a long time in the past, projecting into the future.”

This includes Aurora’s housing, business and farming efforts.