Luminary Night to highlight the holidays at Hastings park

HASTINGS – Hundreds of glowing luminaries will line the porches, walkways and sidewalks Sunday evening in the Heartwell Park neighborhood in Hastings.

Neighbors will begin placing luminaries at dusk and they will be displayed throughout the evening.

“After great success in the inaugural Heartwell Park Luminary Night in 2020, the festive event is back, establishing a new tradition,” according to a news release.

Event organizers Matt, Kaleena and Vivian Fong, provided 20 luminary bags and tea lights to every house circling Heartwell Park, along Forest Boulevard and Lake Side Boulevard.

“The holiday season is all about family, friends and sharing with neighbors so our goal is to extend that holiday spirit to others in the community by presenting Luminary Night in Heartwell Park,” Matt Fong said in the release. “After the remarkable success of last year’s event, we’re excited to make this an annual tradition.”

The community is invited to drive through the park and view the display.

“We see this as a gift to our neighborhood and to the community overall. It’s just a nice way to bring people together and celebrate the beauty of the holidays,” Fong said.