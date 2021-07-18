Lutz formalizes Transaction Advisory Service line

Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm with a Grand Island office, recently formalized a new offering, Transaction Advisory Services.

TAS will offer Quality of Earnings reports, assistance with transaction structuring, due diligence consulting and general consulting related to merger and acquisition transactions.

Taylor Kendall, consulting shareholder and TAS lead, said, “We have completed numerous projects for our clients over the last several years to assist with their individual growth strategies and are excited to formally promote this offering. Our goal is to help clients structure and evaluate transactions to mitigate risk, identify opportunities, and accurately assess the past and future performance of their acquisition target. We understand there isn’t a one-size-fits-all deliverable, so we work to tailor our services to the unique needs of each client.”

Drawing on its talented and dedicated team members, with expertise in a variety of industries, Lutz provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services through the full transaction process. Through extensive analysis and review of financial information, its goal is to aid in decision-making by providing sound advice to its clients.