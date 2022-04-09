Maggie Mintken is new principal at Grand Island's West Lawn Elementary

Maggie Mintken, who is currently principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration at Grand Island Senior High, will become the new principal of West Lawn Elementary School.

She will succeed Mikhail Happ, who is leaving the school district at the end of the school year.

In a news release, Grand Island Public School says Mintken has been a model leader and advocate for innovation in education for GIPS since joining the district in 2007.

As principal of the Academy of Freshman Exploration the last four years, Mintken helped “to anchor that landmark academy since its inception,” according to the news release.

For eight years prior to that, Mintken was an assistant principal at GISH. She began at GISH as a special education supervisor.

Mintken carries credentials from Chadron State College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in K-12 special education and a master’s degree in K-12 educational leadership. She received a doctoral degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University.

Mintken said the lessons she's learned at GISH have helped shape her into a leader.

"I will be forever grateful for my time in the building and will forever remain an Islander. I am equally excited to meet my new community at West Lawn Elementary," she said in a prepared statement.

GIPS Tawana Grover said Mintken’s experience and dedication brings a unique opportunity to West Lawn. "She is the right leader for West Lawn Elementary and we can’t wait to see our ‘Mustangs’ grow and thrive” Grover said in the release.