Mailing of Hall County ballots begins

More than 1,800 Hall County ballots were mailed to voters on Monday.

“Monday is the first day counties can start mailing ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022, Statewide General Election,” Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said in a news release. “We will continue mailing out ballots for those who submit written requests by Oct. 28.”

A mailed ballot isn’t the only way to vote early. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 11 — right after the Columbus Day holiday.

“We will have voting booths set up on the first floor of the Hall County Administration Building from Oct. 11 to Nov. 7 for any registered Hall County voter who wants to vote early,” Overstreet said. “Those early voters may vote while they are here or may pick up a ballot to take it home and study it first if they want.”

Sample ballots for Hall County voters are also available at the Nebraska Voter Check website, which is at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

“A lot of folks may not remember which city council ward, which school board ward, or which natural resource district they are in,” Overstreet said. “The sample ballot is specific to each voter and will show the exact races and questions that will be on that voter’s ballot.”

For those voters wanting to vote in person on Election Day, Hall County’s 24 polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Nebraska Voter Check website also lists the polling places for all voters, many of whom have polling place changes from redistricting after the 2020 Census.

To be eligible to vote, a Hall County resident must be age 18 by General Election day on Nov. 8, must be a U.S. citizen and must be registered. The last day to register online is Oct. 21. The last day to register in person at the Hall County Election Office is Oct. 28.

For more information, call 308 385-5085.