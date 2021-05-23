Main Street Station grows as businesses, organizations open on North Webb Road

Daily Discounts is owned by John and Dawn Walz of Hastings. They started in Hastings more than seven years ago before expanding to Grand Island.

The store specializes in discount foods and dry goods. The items they buy for their store are either overstocked items, item past the manufacturer’s sell-by date or items that are slightly damaged. These items are deeply discounted when they purchase them. That allows them to offer the products, many of which are brand names, at discounted prices 50% or more of what they can be purchased for at a supermarket.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since coming to Grand Island in 2015, Daily Discount has grown. Since closing last year, John Walz said many of his Grand Island customers have been shopping at their Hastings store.

While many people are hesitant to buy food items where the can or package is slightly damaged or its expiration date has passed, Walz said the food items are perfectly safe.

Walz is also on a mission to help America cut back on its food waste, which has health, environmental and financial repercussions.

Industry statistics show that 80 billion pounds of food, or 40% of the U.S. food supply, is thrown away annually. The annual food waste in America has an approximate value of $161 billion.