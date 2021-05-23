Main Street Station grows as businesses, organizations open on North Webb Road

A number of new businesses have relocated to Main Street Station on North Webb Road in Grand Island in recent months.
The three new stores that have joined the community of businesses at Main Street Station are the Daily Discount, Refound Thrift and More, and the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction.
Main Street Station is developed and owned by Ray O’Connor.
ReFound Thrift and More
Refound Thrift and More is owned by Jason and Stephanie Keezer. They opened their thrift store in June 2020 in the Railside District, but as the business quickly grew, they needed additional space for the ever-increasing amount of merchandise they were adding.
They moved to Main Street Station in March.
Their space at 2207 N. Webb Road was previously the site of a bakery store, which closed in 2019.
“We offer quality used merchandise at reasonable and affordable prices,” Stephanie Keezer said.
Keezer specializes in personal property estate settlements. She works with people or families who want to sell the items of an estate either because of a death or downsizing.
Either through an estate property settlement, or an agreement with someone is who is either downsizing or moving, that property is purchased by Keezer. She then sorts through the items for ones she can sell.
“We opened our business to fill the gap in estate settlements and to be able to serve the community with affordable housewares, furniture, antiques and decor,” she said.
Her new location at Main Street Station provides her triple the space of her previous location in Railside. But the store is quickly filling as the Keezers are handling more and more estate settlements.
“There is a great need for that service here in Grand Island,” Keezer said.
They are adding new and affordable items on daily basis.
For more information about the store or if you are seeking an estate settlement, contact the Keezers at 308-675-3242. They can also be found on Facebook.
Daily Discounts
In same mode of affordability and getting a good buy, next door to ReFound Thrift and More is Daily Discounts.
Daily Discounts was previously know as the Food Cupboard and located on South Locust in the former Fonner View Center. O’Connor purchased the property last year and began renovating it. The name changed to Southeast Commons.
Food Cupboard opened in 2015. It was one of only two businesses that remained when O’Connor purchased the property. Because of the renovations, the business had to vacate the property.
Daily Discounts is owned by John and Dawn Walz of Hastings. They started in Hastings more than seven years ago before expanding to Grand Island.
The store specializes in discount foods and dry goods. The items they buy for their store are either overstocked items, item past the manufacturer’s sell-by date or items that are slightly damaged. These items are deeply discounted when they purchase them. That allows them to offer the products, many of which are brand names, at discounted prices 50% or more of what they can be purchased for at a supermarket.
Since coming to Grand Island in 2015, Daily Discount has grown. Since closing last year, John Walz said many of his Grand Island customers have been shopping at their Hastings store.
While many people are hesitant to buy food items where the can or package is slightly damaged or its expiration date has passed, Walz said the food items are perfectly safe.
Walz is also on a mission to help America cut back on its food waste, which has health, environmental and financial repercussions.
Industry statistics show that 80 billion pounds of food, or 40% of the U.S. food supply, is thrown away annually. The annual food waste in America has an approximate value of $161 billion.
The average American family of four throws out $1,500 in food per year.
At the same time, according to the Food Research and Action Center, one in 10 (10.5%) of households in the U.S. experience food insecurity. Households in rural areas are experiencing considerably deeper struggles with hunger compared to those in metro areas, with higher rates of food insecurity overall (12.1% compared to 10.3%).
Many of the food items Walz sells, while still perfectly good and nutritious, would be tossed if it wasn’t for stores like Daily Discount.
“He had a good following and it provides a very great value, which we need in the community,” O’Connor said.
Daily Discount has located in the former Ken’s Appliance store, which expanded its business across the street in the former ShopKo property, which is another O’Connor development, last November.
Daily Discount’s location at Main Street Station is squeezed between the Goodwill store and ReFound Thrift and More. Walz said that makes a convenient trio of stores for people looking for a good buy on a budget or who are just frugal in nature.
The new location, Walz said, provides him nearly 2.5 times the space of his previously location. They are currently remodeling the store and they hope to be open early next month.
Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions
Earlier this year, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore closed at Main Street Station. The Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions is moving from its current location at 219 W. Second St., to where the ReStore was located at Main Street Station.
CNCAA, which serves Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties, is a nonprofit organization serving central Nebraska with alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention education, information, referral, intervention and recovery services since 1967.
Its overall goal is to provide resources that will empower youth and adults in an effort to increase the number of youth and adults making healthy lifestyle choices.
The council offers:
— Youth prevention programs and intervention services.
— A lending library of books, videos, DVDs and CDs free for loan, including substance abuse and addiction issues. Some Spanish materials are available.
— The Big Book Store which offer a large selection (more than 400 titles) of books, pamphlets, greeting cards, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, mugs and other gift items. New items are added regularly. Items can be special-ordered if needed. Some Spanish materials are available.
— Informational resources of up-to-date print materials regarding alcohol, tobacco and other drugs (articles, pamphlets, meeting lists, posters, etc). Some materials are available in Spanish.
— Referral services for individuals and families needing treatment services, self-help groups, or other human service agencies find help, in and out of Nebraska.
For more information, check online at www.cncaa.net.