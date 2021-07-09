Major Husker Highway housing project clears hurdle

Large green spaces and “pocket parks” will be privately maintained.

The goal is to “lift up the community of Grand Island,” he said.

“Currently we do not have a housing supply to meet the demand, but we also do not meet the needs of the future,” Rief said.

Attorney Ron Depue, with Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto LLC, representing Innate, said similar community projects have been successful.

“Our project is virtually identical to the Prairie Commons area as it existed six years ago,” Depue said.

The project will help meet housing needs from the growth that will result from Grand Island’s upcoming new casino resort and sports complex, the new hospital and the ongoing needs of local employers, Rief said.

“This will meet the current and future growth of the community and needs of employers who need more employees to support their current status and future growth,” he said.

Hall County blighted areas

The blight and substandard study for the southwest Grand Island acreage was submitted June 8 to the Grand Island City Council.