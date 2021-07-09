Major Husker Highway housing project clears hurdle

A new living community being planned near Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Case New Holland cleared another hurdle Wednesday.
Hall County Regional Planning Commission approved a blight and substandard study completed for the 205-acre property being pursued by Innate Development of Grand Island.
RPC’s recommendation will next go before Grand Island City Council for action.
If approved, Innate plans to complete a tax increment financing application for the project.
Innate completed Grand Island’s Talon Apartments, developer Scott Rief explained, and the company currently has projects in Norfolk near Northeast Community College and at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“This is a critical time for housing across the country, and Grand Island needs to be ahead of the game, take advantage of this opportunity for the future of our community,” he said.
Husker Highway Development Project
The new development will boast a combination of housing — townhomes, patio homes, mixed use retail and a senior age area, Rief said.
It will include three ponds connected by a canal system, with community access for canoeing or kayaking, and a beach area.
Large green spaces and “pocket parks” will be privately maintained.
The goal is to “lift up the community of Grand Island,” he said.
“Currently we do not have a housing supply to meet the demand, but we also do not meet the needs of the future,” Rief said.
Attorney Ron Depue, with Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto LLC, representing Innate, said similar community projects have been successful.
“Our project is virtually identical to the Prairie Commons area as it existed six years ago,” Depue said.
The project will help meet housing needs from the growth that will result from Grand Island’s upcoming new casino resort and sports complex, the new hospital and the ongoing needs of local employers, Rief said.
“This will meet the current and future growth of the community and needs of employers who need more employees to support their current status and future growth,” he said.
Hall County blighted areas
The blight and substandard study for the southwest Grand Island acreage was submitted June 8 to the Grand Island City Council.
The study, completed by Marvin Planning Consultants, reports that the property qualifies for the designation, Regional Planner Chad Nabity said Wednesday.
If approved, the acreage will represent 1.08% of the county’s total blight designation.
This would increase the total to 24.4% with a 35% maximum of blighted area for the community.
Nabity said he would not be concerned about blighted area applications until the total reaches 30%.
“I would like to maintain a 5% buffer, but until we get to that I’m not overly concerned,” he said. “It takes about 200 acres to equal 1%.”
Groundwater contamination concerns
Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants explained that the majority of the project is set on a groundwater control area, called a Superfund site.
“There are substantial numbers of requirements that control groundwater usage in here, even though this is in the city limits, there’s a big prohibition if somebody even wanted to think about drilling a well in this area,” Marvin said.
These areas limit the ability of people to put in private wells and hook up domestic water supplies to private wells, Nabity said.
The groundwater contamination is 30 feet below ground, he said.
It contains “volatile organic chemicals” from a time when it was legal to “bury cans.”
“It was OK to do that when they did it. It wasn’t a good idea. We’re paying the consequences of that with the contamination that’s out here,” Nabity said.
Treatment involves pumping it out and exposing it to air and sunlight. It then vaporizes and the sunlight breaks down the chemicals.
“This type of development, even if it is exposing those, is unlikely to create any major issues and may actually provide some benefit to treating that contamination,” he said.
The area does have city water available and all houses for the project would be hooked up to city water, along with water features included in preliminary designs.
The City Council will consider the RPC recommendation for the Innate development project at its July 27 meeting.