Make A Difference: Ex-firefighter tells how United Way changed his life

Brendan McDonough, the featured speaker at Thursday’s Heartland United Way kickoff luncheon, said he would never have grown into a responsible adult if not for the kind of people who support United Way.

Brendan McDonough, who lives in Prescott, Arizona, was the only firefighter who survived a 2013 fire near Yarnell, Arizona. Nineteen firefighters, all fellow members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, died in the Yarnell Hill tragedy.

McDonough said his life was similar to the children shown in a video at the beginning of the campaign luncheon. Those children and their families received important assistance from United Way agencies.

McDonough grew up without a father figure. His mother worked two jobs. In his words, he did a lot of drugs and lot of partying. At the age of 18, with a daughter on the way, he went to jail. He was on his way to becoming everything he always feared becoming.

When he applied for a job with the firefighting crew, he had done heroin just three days before.

But with that crew, he found a man who became a mentor and a supporter. Even before McDonough’s job with the Granite Mountain Hotshots was secure, the members of the crew took part in a 10k run.