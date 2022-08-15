Make a Difference: Grow Grand Island aims to strengthen neighborhood kindness

Like all brave acts, being a good neighbor begins with a single footstep taken, to go over and introduce yourself and learn your neighbor’s name.

Grow Grand Island wants everyone to be a great neighbor.

Using AARP Livable Community Network quick-action grant funds, GGI is providing free kits, which includes guides, activities and free copy of the book “The Art of Neighboring” by Dave Runyon and Jay Pathak.

The kit also comes with a yard sign for hosting your own neighborhood get-together.

GGI joined the Livable Community Network in December 2018, said GGI Chair Tonja Brown.

“The network focuses on quality of life stuff, where Grow Grand Island is more community development,” she said. “One of our community goals is to do a neighborhood strengthening project.”

The grant for $450,000 paid for all of the supplies in the 250 completed kits, which are being given out freely. Already, 60 kits have been distributed.

Even if all of the kits aren’t given out this year, Brown expects she will be able to get them out next year, as well.

“As people start seeing it, I can see them saying, well, how do I get one of those kits?” she said. “We want to make sure we have those and this whole thing perpetuates itself.”

Brown has been chair of Grow Grand Island for the last five years. For two years, she’s been on the strategic promotion team for Global Leadership Summit.

She has lived in Grand Island since fourth grade and “never found a reason to leave.”

For 16 years, she was a programmer at Central Community College and spent 20 years at Kelly Supply Company in operations.

In 2014, a “visioning effort” was completed, with Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation and Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce both focusing on business and economic development, and City of Grand Island focusing on quality of life.

“Those two plans had some crossover, but there were things over here that weren’t over there, and during Jeremy Jenson’s term as mayor, that was all coming out, and he said, let’s put the two plans together,” explained Brown.

From this, Grow Grand Island was born and continues to pursue community improvement.

Participating in the summit and being in the AARP network, Brown became inspired to bring the popular book and its lessons on strong neighborhoods to Grand Island.

“All of those dots suddenly put a spotlight on, why wouldn’t we do neighboring as our local opportunity?” she said.

Those lessons are needed now more than ever, said Brown.

“I think about our society today being so digital, and then throw a pandemic in the mix and we just don’t look at our neighbors the same way as we did 20 years ago,” she said. “I think this stretches us to maybe do a little bit of that.”

The project is not about generating immediate results. It’s focused more on small things that will create a long-term impact.

“Out of the gate, we may not see much with this project,” said Brown. “It’s more, what does it mean if people build on what they’re starting to do and do it over the course of time? And if they spark other people to do it, then over the course of time, do we find we’re a closer knit community?”

She added, “It doesn’t take much to just show a little kindness and a little friendliness and let that grow on its own.”

Brown described her experience as GGI Chair as “very bucket-filling.”

“Watching (GGI) grow over those years from this paperwork to become a 501©3 to where we are today, with some good, solid work behind us and plenty of stuff on the horizon, that’s just real rewarding to be part of that, to be in the mix when all of that was happening,” she said. “I’m very grateful for whatever good fortune landed me in that spot. I’ve loved it ever since.”

For your own packet, including free copy of “The Art of Neighboring,” contact Grow Grand Island Chair Tonja Brown at hello@growgrandisland.com.